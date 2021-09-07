Pusha-T’s Rap in Rick Ross and Lil Wayne’s “Maybach Music VI” Track

Rick Ross Comes up with his tenth studio album Port of Miami 2. He released on Thursday Night. Almost all popular streaming channels have Rick’s new album tracklist.

In Port Of Miami 2, There is tracklist ‘Maybach Music VI’ is track. This song is performed by Rick Ross and Lil Wayne. And Pusha-T’s Rap is missing. It is like a controversial in fans.

After Releasing, Fans are catch up that in ‘Maybach Music VI’ there is Rap Verse of the Pusha-T is Missing. Originally it is produced in Justice League and features the star Lil Wayne and John Legend.

Before Releasing Port of Miami 2, Ross is featured with the Baller Alert in Conversation. At that time he said that, In Single Track, he is working with Pusha-T and Lil Wayne. He mentions there they add Two Rappers in One Song. With the Simple Disclaimer of the news, he said that “What I did do was put together a record with Pusha and Wayne. Is it going to be released? We gon’ have to wait to see on August 9. Because to me, it really wasn’t about doing the record.”

People want Pusha-T in track but on Ninth August he does not come up Pusha-T’s Verse and there only Wayne is there.

After Album Release, Pusha Misses the Rap and Twitter hit the stones on Rick Ross. When Maybach Music VI Release it will give the stroke after Pusha’s Surfaces.

About this miss Upscale Vandal Said, “Now that is something I don’t have the answer to. What a hell of a year, true colors exposed/Crowns on these clowns, it’s like you colored them nose,”

Here if they added, then Pusha-T verse is, “Sit back and let ‘em draw they own conclusions/A picture’s worth a thousand words, Mr. Houston/You wonder why cocaine’s up in every song?/When music failed, cocaine righted every wrong”

This line completely indicates Bobby Brown and Photograph is comes from the Pusha’s DAYTONA Album.

“That’s really disgusting that he would do that,” In Return of the Rap, Brown state this statement against Pusha-T.