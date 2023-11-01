Outbreak Company Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know Far

The Outbreak Company anime (light book) has just entered circulation. Ichiro Sakaki’s Outbreak Company Season 2 is one of the most comedic and witty shows ever written. We don’t even think of it as a dramatization. Due to the many conflicts between the mythological humans and the dwarfs, the plot is full of twists and turns.

Furthermore, several Japanese cultural perspectives include debates on whether or not people are seen as dominant. The focus of Outbreak Company is on action, and the company also employs a more social approach. The next season will likely premiere in the near future.

Outbreak Company Season 2 Renewal Status

Feel Studios, which is accountable for the animation of this series of anime, is extremely tight-lipped on the future of this program. They did not decide to continue airing the series or cancel it. All of their worldwide admirers are anxiously awaiting an update. The producers of Outbreak Company Season 2 have not yet given the project the go-ahead. Nevertheless, after all these years, its odds of earning a renewal are exceedingly low.

Outbreak Company Season 2 Release Date

Season 1 of ‘Outbreak Company’ premiered on October 4, 2013, and concluded on December 20, 2013. The animation was fairly true to the manga, which clearly implies that the producers recognized promise in the series and that the anime was not made for the primary purpose of manga promotion.

So, the show’s ratings are the most important factor. Just like the vast majority of modern anime, ‘Outbreak Company is satisfactory rather than a true masterpiece on par with ‘One Punch Man’ or any of the other really iconic series. Ecchi and Harem Comedies are still highly popular among anime fans, and the second seasons of anime series often have a smaller budget than the first. However, that is precisely the issue.

The funding problems for ‘Outbreak Company’ started right from the outset, and the first season was barely finished. The first season went alright, but as I stated, it was just an ordinary anime and not anything special. Season 2 might yet happen, perhaps when we least expect it. If that’s the case, we may be looking at a 2024 premiere for ‘Outbreak Company’ Season 2. When new information becomes available, we will post it here.

Outbreak Company Story

Shinichi Kanou, a shy young guy with an extensive knowledge of manga and video games, is given a job because of his expertise in these areas. But shortly after meeting his new boss, he is abducted and finds himself in a magical setting. The Japanese government then reveals to Shinichi that he was specifically chosen to build a business to export the distinctive goods of Japanese anime culture to an uncharted market in order to strengthen ties between Japan and the rest of the globe.

Outbreak Company Cast

Shinichi Kanou Voiced by: Natsuki Hanae (Japanese); Tyler Galindo (English)

Voiced by: Natsuki Hanae (Japanese); Tyler Galindo (English) Myucel Foaran Voiced by: Suzuko Mimori (Japanese); Juliet Simmons (English)

Voiced by: Suzuko Mimori (Japanese); Juliet Simmons (English) Petralka Anne Eldant III Voiced by: Mai Fuchigami (Japanese); Kira Vincent-Davis (English)

Voiced by: Mai Fuchigami (Japanese); Kira Vincent-Davis (English) Minori Koganuma Voiced by: Maaya Uchida (Japanese); Genevieve Simmons (English)

Voiced by: Maaya Uchida (Japanese); Genevieve Simmons (English) Elbia Hanaiman Voiced by: Sumire Uesaka (Japanese); Sara Ornelas (English)

Voiced by: Sumire Uesaka (Japanese); Sara Ornelas (English) Jinzaburou Matoba Voiced by: Keiji Fujiwara (Japanese); Andy McAvin (English)

Voiced by: Keiji Fujiwara (Japanese); Andy McAvin (English) Galius En Cordbal Voiced by: Shin-ichiro Miki (Japanese); Chris Patton (English)

Outbreak Company Season 2: Is there enough source material?

When deciding whether or not to renew an anime series, access to the original source material is a top priority for the production team. Like the other programs, this one was inspired by a collection of light novels. Five of the original LN chapters were used as the basis for the first season of this anime. And as of the 2nd of August 2017, a grand total of 18 volumes has been published by the writers. There is much material for Feel Studios to use in developing Outbreak Company Season 2. With the remaining LN chapters, they may make two more seasons of this anime.

Outbreak Company Season 2 Trailer

There has not been a trailer for the second season yet. As soon as the show is broadcast-ready, the trailer will be made available.

Outbreak Company Season 2: Will it ever return?

Seven years have passed, and throughout that period its popularity has steadily waned. Some diehards are still holding out hope, but the vast majority have given up and moved on to other programs. Further, Feel Studios is occupied with future works at the moment.

No other studio would take the risk of making a second season of it right now. The program was produced to promote the LN series. However, it was all over in 2017. As a result, there is no use in developing Outbreak Company Season 2. As a result, it’s quite unlikely that the anime will be continued.