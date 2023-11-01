Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Koushi Nagumo, a 12-year-old boy, is the protagonist of the romantic comedy anime ‘Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory,’ also known as ‘Megami-ryou no Ryoubo-kun,’ after his father abandons him and his mother when their home burns down in a freak fire. The teen, fatigued and hungry, has nowhere to go except the street, where he or she falls.

Fortunately, a freshman called Mineru chooses to bring him to the female dormitory, Megami-ryou, where Koushi ends up accepting the role of dormitory mother. But he has no idea that a group of oddball college ladies who plainly lack limits would be hosting him. Based on Ikumi Hino’s manga series of the same name, the program originally broadcast on July 14, 2021.

Despite the fact that the anime received low marks for its character and plot advancement, many people found the humorous episodes to be a welcome diversion. After the first season ended, viewers were left wondering whether they would ever see their beloved characters again. Want to know the same thing? Don’t worry, we’ve got your back.

Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory Season 2 Release Date

There were a total of ten episodes in the first season of the Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory anime series, which premiered on July 14, 2021, and ended on September 15, 2021. Despite receiving a middling rating on MyAnimeList, the fans seem to really like Asread’s anime adaptation, so it must be good.

Additionally, the last episode teases the introduction of a new female character. Because of this, a lot of people want there to be a sequel so they can see how the tale develops. So, when will Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory Season 2 be published to meet the desires of the fans?

There has been no confirmation or indication about when Season 2 of Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory will premiere. The overwhelming demand from fans, however, suggests that a second season is possible. But the anticipation will be worth it.

Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory Story

Koushi Nagumo, whose family home was destroyed in a fire, is the protagonist. Koushi has nowhere to go, so he passes out on the street. Suddenly, a kind stranger named Mineru Wachi comes along and takes him to the female dorm they call Megami-ryou.

When Mineru, the interim manager, finds out about Koushi’s predicament, she gives Koushi the position of mother of the dormitory. There, he encountered a wide variety of personalities among the dorm’s numerous inhabitants. Regardless, Koushi makes every effort to satisfy the requirements of his wacky new existence.

Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory Season 2 Cast

The show’s characters aren’t everyone’s favorites, but there are a few standouts that viewers want to see again in Season 2. We don’t know who will return for Season 2 just yet, however, since the renewal date hasn’t been set. Season 1 features the voices of Nanase Ayaka as the main character Saotome Atena, Yamada Misuzu as Nagumo Koushi, Yomichi Yuki as the supporting character Hozumi Serene, Fukuyama Asaki as Frey, Nanjou Hikaru as Kouroya Sutea, Murai Risako as Senshou Kiriya, and Takahashi Chiaki as Wachi Mineru.

Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory Season 2 Plot

In the penultimate episode of season 1, Atena knits Koushi a pair of gloves to help him endure the bitter cold. Although the dorm mother intended to prepare a special supper for everyone, Koushi passed out with a fever while food shopping. The females choose to take care of him, although they often make matters worse through no fault of their own.

Koushi falls again while Atena prepares a meal for him, this time frightening the female dorm residents. Atena, realizing the gravity of the situation, resolves to care for him on her own, and she stays up all night nursing him. She ultimately chooses to sleep next to him since she admits she enjoys his presence in the hostel so much.

In season 2, the ladies will compete in a marathon event at their university, and Koushi will be there to cheer them on. While some of them are going to compete, others will remain busy cheering. In addition, the next episode will likely focus more on Koushi’s days at school. Sutea’s affections for the protagonist are developing, therefore she will continue to protect him from the other females in the hostel. It’s possible that Atena and Koushi may need some time to figure out what their emotions for one other really mean.

Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory Season 2: Is there enough source material?

Because of how easily accessible the primary resources are. The first nine episodes have adapted around 19 chapters from the current manga, while the tenth is an original anime episode that does not exist in the manga. With that being stated, it left two chapters of volume 4, volume 5, volume 6, and volume 7 for another adaptation as of writing, therefore there is just barely enough source material to start working on Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory Season 2.

Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory Season 2 Trailer

The second season of Mother of the Goddess Dormitory does not yet have a promotional trailer. Many viewers can’t wait to see the second season anime TV show’s trailer.

Where to watch Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory Season 2?

There has been no confirmation of a Season 2 renewal for Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory, although Season 1 is available for streaming on HiDive and on Spectrum On Demand.