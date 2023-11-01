The Asterisk War Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

There is an action anime series called The Asterisk War (or Gakusen Toshi Asutarisuku) based on the same-named light book series. The light book series was created by Y Miyazaki and Okiura and released on September 25, 2012. It proved to be fairly successful, and it was converted into a manga series a year later.

The Asterisk War: Season 1 debuted in Japan on October 3, 2015, after being picked up by anime studio A-1 Pictures. The program was well received by both longtime watchers and newcomers, and a second season was ordered without delay. Fans of The Asterisk War have been waiting patiently for word of a third season since the launch of season two on April 2, 2016. Everything we understand about Season 3 thus far is included below.

The Asterisk War Season 3 Renewal Status

The renewal of The Asterisk War for a third season has not yet been decided. As is the case with many modern anime, there has been no word on whether or not it will be renewed. Animes, in contrast to American TV series, which typically are recorded and published within a year, require a lengthy time to make. Since the source light book series is still being published, a third season is a distinct possibility.

One additional clear clue that the television series hasn’t ended is the fact that it is currently accessible on Netflix. Netflix exclusively buys into the most promising and popular animation. Netflix has the option to renew the show if it is canceled by A-1 Pictures Inc. Netflix has renewed shows before, so I have no doubt that The Asterisk War will be renewed.

The Asterisk War Season 3 Release Date

I wish I had a release date to share with you, but I don’t. Official updates are late, so fans are already dissatisfied. Fans are aware that it takes longer than usual for anime shows to renew new seasons.

Many anime series are revived after a decade or more, so it’s natural for viewers to wonder whether this one will, too. However, there have been several assumptions made regarding the program. Because they’re used to English programs, many new viewers may not realize that it takes a long time for an anime to be revived. In light of this information, we anticipate that Season 3 of Asterisk War will premiere around 2023 or 2024. This is going to be the standard release date for you guys. When we learn more, you can be sure that we will share it with you.

The Asterisk War Story

In the twenty-first century, Earth’s economy is in fast decline due to the actions of a group of multinational businesses named the Integrated Enterprise Foundationsnvertia impact event, which led to the development of human superpowers and the creation of a new race known as the Genestella. Rikka (also known as Asterisk) is home to six academies where the Genestella train for and compete in annual competitions known as Festa.

Current student council president Claudia Enfield is keen to improve the declining battle performances at Seidoukan Institution, the city’s fifth-ranked institution. Although Kirin Toudou is the best fighter in the school, Claudia and Princess Julis-Alexia von Riessfeld of Lieseltania are not far behind.

Ayato Amagiri, meantime, is looking into the disappearance of his sister, Haruka, who used to attend Seidoukan. When Ayato returned Julis’ handkerchief on their first day of training, he caught her half-naked and they got into a fight. Claudia cancels the battle and signs Ayato up for training at Seidoukan.

He becomes Julis’s guardian and best friend after saving her from a conspiracy to destroy the Phoenix Festa. Eventually, Ayato triumphs over Kirin and is proclaimed the new top student at the institution. Ayato and Julis continue to attend festivals and battle enemies outside of Seidoukan after their first success at the Phoenix Festa in resolving a performance problem inside the school.

The Asterisk War Cast

Ayato Amagiri Voiced by: Atsushi Tamaru (Japanese); Erik Scott Kimerer(English)

Julis-Alexia von Riessfeld Voiced by: Ai Kakuma (Japanese); Kira Buckland (English)

Claudia Enfield Voiced by: Nao Tōyama (Japanese); Erika Harlacher (English)

Saya Sasamiya Voiced by: Shiori Izawa (Japanese); Sarah Anne Williams (English)

Kirin Toudou Voiced by: Ari Ozawa (Japanese); Brianna Knickerbocker (English)

Eishirou Yabuki Voiced by: Yūko Kaida (Japanese); Johanna Luis (English)

Ernest Fairclough Voiced by: Takahiro Sakurai (Japanese); Vic Mignogna (English)

Laetitia Blanchard Voiced by: Saori Onishi (Japanese); Laura Post (English)

Xinglou Fan Voiced by: Omi Minami (Japanese); Cherami Leigh (English)

Shenyun Li Voiced by: Satsumi Matsuda (Japanese); Erica Mendez (English)

Shenhua Li Voiced by: Risae Matsuda (Japanese); Lauren Landa (English)

Ernesta Kühne Voiced by: Chinatsu Akasaki (Japanese); Cassandra Lee Morris (English)

Camilla Pareto Voiced by: Mutsumi Tamura (Japanese); Cristina Vee (English)

Dirk Eberwein Voiced by: Tomokazu Sugita (Japanese); Kaiji Tang (English)

Korona Kashimaru Voiced by: Moe Toyota (Japanese); Xanthe Huynh (English)

The Asterisk War Season 3 Plot

Since season 2 is coming to a close, viewers of The Asterisk War are eager to learn about the details of the season 3 plot. The Asterisk War manga chapters will be animated if the show is picked up for a third season. Season 2 will be the last chapter of this saga.

The Asterisk War Season 3 Trailer

The producers of the anime have not yet stated when the next season will premiere. As a consequence, we won’t find out more until the Season 3 teaser for the program is released.

The Asterisk War Rating

Fans have spoken highly about The Asterisk War, despite the fact that it is often overlooked. Both seasons of The Asterisk War have been liked, and the engaging plot has convinced them that the show is worthwhile. The Asterisk War is recommended by Anime-Planet and has a 3.7/5 rating on IMDb.

Conclusion

Fans are counting down the days before the release of Season 3 of The Asterisk War. There have been two seasons of the program so far, and we’ve been waiting patiently for season three to arrive. The anime’s producers have chosen quiet as their response, which is why there have been no recent formal announcements.