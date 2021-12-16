What God Has Joined Together:

As mentioned before, marriage is an institution that God ordains. This means that it is something that He has created and sanctioned. Therefore, it should not be taken lightly. The Bible clearly states that marriage is between a man and woman (Genesis 2:24). Anything else goes against the will of God.

Marriage is not simply a social construct; it is a covenantal union established by God. This means that it is intended to be permanent and enduring. Divorce may be allowed in some cases, but it is still a serious decision that should not be taken lightly. When two people enter a marriage, they commit themselves to each other for life.

It is important to note that this does not mean that the two people involved in the marriage will stay together for life. Sometimes, they might be forced to separate due to some unavoidable circumstances. However, divorce is still a serious decision and should not be taken lightly, even in such cases.

God has established certain boundaries and rules by which we must abide when it comes to entering into marriages:

One man and one woman:

Marriage can only involve one man and one woman (Genesis 2:24). Therefore homosexuality, lesbianism, polygamy, etc., all go against God’s plan for marriage.

– This also means that Christians cannot marry unbelievers (2 Corinthians 6:14) or those who do not share their faith.

– Monogamy: – Marriage is a monogamous relationship (1 Corinthians 7:2). This means that one man is to have one wife and vice versa.

– permanence and exclusivity:

Marriage is meant to be a permanent commitment between two people. It should not be entered into lightly or taken lightly when dissolved. Furthermore, a wedding should be exclusive, meaning that the two people involved should not have any other sexual relationships outside of the marriage.

– Heterosexuality:

Marriage is between a man and woman only. Anything else goes against the will of God.

While there are many benefits to marriage, it is essential to remember that it is not an easy road. It takes hard work and dedication to make a marriage work. But when two people are committed to each other and God, it can be a beautiful thing.

When two people marry, they commit themselves to each other for life. This does not mean that they will necessarily be together for life, but it does mean that divorce is a serious decision that should not be taken lightly. Marriage is an institution ordained by God and should be taken seriously. It should be entered into only after much thought and prayer.

How do you know what God has joined together:

let not man put asunder

What god has joined together KJV:- but from the beginning of the creation, God made them male and female. For this cause shall a man leave his father and mother, and cleave to his wife; and they twain shall be one flesh: so then they are no more twain, but one flesh. What therefore God hath joined together, let not man put asunder.

But from the beginning of the creation, God made them male and female. For this, the cause shall a man leave his father and mother, and cleave to his wife; and they two shall be one flesh: So then they are no more two, but one flesh. What therefore God hath joined together, let not man put asunder. (NKJV)