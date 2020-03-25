Oprah Winfrey talks about COVID-19 in new Apple series

Share it:

The COVID-19 dominates all world information; however, numerous hoaxes also drink from this virus. Oprah Winfrey Y Apple TV + They have joined forces to launch a series in which to give voice to experts, those affected and everyone who is facing this pandemic and whose testimony can help us better understand the health crisis we are experiencing.

It will be weekly when this project titled 'arrivesOprah Talks COVID-19 '. Led by Winfrey, he will interview those who are able to offer true information and advice on this unknown virus. The series was first announced by the presenter herself on her official account of Twitter noting that the project lies in trying to reduce ignorance and anxiety through good information. "Like millions of people around the world, I have been safer at home for more than a week. I know that many people feel stressed, overwhelmed, and insecure. So I wanted to offer some hope and reunite leaders of opinion and people who go through it to add some perspective "related the host of the series on the networks.

At the moment the first two episodes from 'Oprah Talks COVID-19' are already available on the streaming from Manzana, and far from being content created just for subscribers, it is available to everyone who wants to be informed. The first episode is a remote interview with Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, who tested positive.