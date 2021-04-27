offer close to 20 euros on Amazon

Although the market for “smart” watches is growing, many of the proposals are quite similar in terms of design and performance. A model that stands out for being different is the Amazfit Neo, a smartwatch that seems to come from the past and is on sale at Amazon for 20.58 euros. The discount is applied when processing the product.





With an approximate weight of 32 grams, the main point for which the Amazfit Neo smartwatch stands out is its design: reminiscent of the classic Casio watches that became popular in the 80s. A very good way to differentiate them and be noticed against many other proposals that bet on reduced edges and a minimalist circular / square screen.

It has a 1.2 “monochrome displayIn other words, all the information is displayed in black on a greenish background. The screen is divided into different sections to show the data in an orderly manner. The watch is mainly made of plastic, and it connects to the smartphone via Bluetooth 5.0 BLE.

It is a fairly simple smartwatch. It does not allow the installation of apps such as those that use watchOS (Apple), Tizen (Samsung) or Wear OS (see Ticwatch, Fossil, Suunto 7 …) It has four physical buttons to navigate the interface and load the elements, and it has accelerometer and optical heart rate monitor. The latter is capable of measure heart rate continuously and analyze the phases of sleep.

Its battery is another strong point. With a capacity of 160 mAh, it is capable of holding up to 28 days with normal use (charging time is two and a half hours). It is 5 ATM water resistant, and it can record some sports activities such as running or cycling.

