SAS Rogue Heroes Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

SAS: Rogue Heroes’s first episode was watched by 9.4 million people, which made it the BBC’s third most-watched new drama premiere of the year after The Tourist and The Responder. It’s no surprise that the show has been picked up for a second season.

During the Mojave Desert Campaign in World War II, the junior officer David Stirling battles for permission to hire the toughest, bravest, and smartest soldiers to cause trouble behind enemy lines. This is the start of a Special Air Service, or SAS.

Rogue Heroes was written by brilliant Steven Knight. It tells the story of how the SAS was formed during World War II’s Western Desert Campaign, when a young officer named David Stirling saw that the Nazis throughout North Africa needed a quick and effective way to break through.

Stirling chose to recruit the bravest and best soldiers he could discover to lead multiple activities against the enemy.

The BBC has affirmed that filming for Season 2 will begin in April 2023. While we don’t know anything regarding the story or the production as a whole, we can start to think about where this season 2 will take our Rogue Heroes.

Steven Knight’s new show, SAS Rogue Heroes, has only just finished its first spring on BBC One. The ending was shocking and left a lot of loose ends that could be wrapped up in future seasons.

The series, which starred Rory Swindells, Alfie Allen, and Jack O’Connell, told the story of how the SAS came to be during the second world war.

SAS Rogue Heroes Season 2 Release Date

No one knows when Season 2 of SAS: Rogue Heroes will come out, but it is known that it will be filmed in 2023.

We think it won’t come out until 2024, but if we find out anything else, we’ll let you know.

SAS Rogue Heroes Season 2 Cast

David Stirling and Paddy Mayne, the show’s two main characters, will probably still be played by Connor Swindells as well as Jack O’Connell in season two.

Other people who are likely to come back are:

Dominic West as Dudley Clarke

Tom Glynn-Carney as Mike Sadler

Theo Barklem-Biggs as Reg Seekings

Jacob Ifan as Pat Riley

Bobby Schofield as Dave Kershaw

Alfie Allen will not be back because his character, Jock Lewes, was killed by a German jet fighter as he was coming back from a raid. His body has never been found. It is still in the North African desert, somewhere.

Eve Mansour, a made-up character played by Sofia Boutella, has a less clear future. Stirling was told that his girlfriend was thought to be dead after helen plane crashed on the way back from Alexandria. However, since no one has been found, there is still a chance that she is still alive.

SAS Rogue Heroes Season 2 Trailer

SAS Rogue Heroes Season 2 Plot

Knight’s statement tells us that the next season will take place on the continent of Europe and show how the SAS tests the “boundaries of their endurance.” But what does this mean in practise?

David Stirling, whoever the Germans often called “The Phantom Major,” was taken prisoner throughout January 1943. He spent the remainder of the war as just a prisoner.

He tried to get away several times before he was sent to Colditz Castle, which was supposed to be impossible to get out of.

Stirling was caught, so Paddy Mayne took over as Commander of the 1st SAS. Mayne is often called “the legendary Paddy Mayne,” and he went on to be one of the most decorated soldiers of a Second World War.

After a successful campaign throughout North Africa, Mayne led the attack on Sicily. Winston Churchill famously called this an attack on Europe’s “soft underbelly.”

After Sicily, they invaded the rest of Italy with the newly formed 2nd SAS. Stirling’s older brother, Lieutenant Colonel Bill Stirling, started this unit so that he could also be in the next season.

Many of the “originals” of the SAS have said that the fighting in Italy was the worst they had ever seen, so it’s a pretty good bet that season 2 will be another action-packed adventure.

Just after Italian Campaign, this same SAS took part in operations far from enemy lines throughout mainland France, months well before D-Day invasion. If season two is only about the Italy invasion, a third season could be used to look into this.

At the end of Season 1, David Stirling was caught and Paddy Mayne took over as leader of the SAS. The SAS became part of the British military.

The show might show how people try to save Stirling, but that hasn’t been decided yet. Therefore, we can expect that SAS: Rogue Marvel super Season 2 will pick up where the first season left off.