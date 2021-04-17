support for 4K resolution, enhanced textures and more

One of the biggest phenomena in the video game industry last year was the arrival of Genshin Impact. The title of miHoYo It was a revolution with its multiplayer RPG proposal.

Now, with the arrival of PS5 as one of the next generation consoles, Sony has revealed on its blog the day when the work will receive a native version for the machine. Will this 28th of April when we can enjoy an improved review of Genshin Impact.

Among the improvements for free-to-play we find the typical, but not less expected. 4K resolution for better image quality on our screens, a general improvement in game performance, optimized and improved textures, as well as faster loading times.

Until now, and thanks to Sony’s backward compatibility system, we were able to download and play Genshin Impact on PS5, but with minor additions. To all the aforementioned, we must add the frame rate increased to 60, improvement already present so far.

Thus, Genshin Impact joins a new platform natively, along with those of PS4, PC, iOS and Android. In addition, on April 28, update 1.5 will land, “In the light of jadeite”, full of news.

Recently, the action RPG was subject of a great controversy after becoming the hashtag #boycottgenshin in one of the most commented on social networks.