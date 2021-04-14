Call of the Sea will bring puzzles and their mysterious plot to PS5 and PS4 next month

One of the most striking, beautiful and special titles that we were able to enjoy last year was Call of the Sea. The Spanish work of Out of the Blue landed on Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S to conquer the entire community.

Something that he achieved, without a doubt, for which he has now proposed to do it in other waters. The Spanish study has announced, through Twitter, that its title also PS4 and PS5 players will be able to enjoy it starting this May.

We are excited to announce that Call of the Sea is coming to PS4 and PS5 in May 2021! pic.twitter.com/CFhCCu9E6H — Call of the Sea | Out Now! (@COTSGame) April 13, 2021

No specific date has been specified for the premiere, nor is it known if there will be physical versions for the work. Most importantly, however, PlayStation users have a great game coming from the horizon.

On Call of the Sea we can enjoy a truly spectacular aesthetic, with a precious artistic bet, in which large buildings and vegetation take the main role in this section.

At the plot level, we meet Norah, a woman who decides to find her missing husband’s expedition. All in a distant island in the South Pacific, during the year 1934, while we try to find a cure for the mysterious disease that we suffer from.

Puzzles, riddles and a lot of narrative load is what we will find at a mechanical level in a game that was launch exclusive to Microsoft consoles.