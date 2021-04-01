One Punch Man: 10 anime characters that could take a hit from Saitama

When it comes to powerful characters, a shonen character whose name is increasingly being discussed among fans of the anime is Saitama from One Punch Man. Thanks to this comedy / parody show, everyone talks about the insanely popular Hero Strikes for fun.

Those punches could defeat everyone and every one of the enemies he faced, including humans, genetically modified animals, and even overly powerful aliens. However, they all existed within the One Punch Man universe, meaning that everyone had to follow one rule: Saitama’s blows could defeat them all.

But then what about other anime characters who are free from said rule? How many of them could withstand Saitama’s blows? The Truth News shares you a list of 10 characters (male and female) that can withstand one or more blows from the bald hero.

10 – Koro Sensei del anime Assassination Classroom

Koro Sensei is almost invincible in Assasination Classroom

As an ex-assassin, Koro Sensei from the anime Assassination Classroom, it could easily deflect Saitama’s blows. Even if Saitama managed to punch this alien-looking creature, it wouldn’t make much of a difference to him. This is because canonically the only thing that comes close to hurting him is anti-sensei weapons.

9 – Alucard del anime Hellsing

Alucard is the very Dracula of the anime

Alucard is a vampire he’s been blessed with improved stamina and the ability to rapidly regenerate parts of his body whenever he takes damage in battle. Unlike Saitama, he is not a human. His body is made of extraterrestrial, supernatural material and in its true form, appears as a shapeless black goo with slightly reddish edges.

8 –Rimuru de Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken

Es el protagonista en Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken

When it comes to protagonists of isekai, everyone is quite overpowered, and Rimuru is no exception. His powers are amazing and it won’t take him long to destroy Saitama, in seconds. However, could she take a hit from him? The answer is yes.

Rimuru is a literal drop of slime, which means you feel little to no impact from external / physical melee attacks. His body would just keep absorbing all the shock from the One Punch Man’s blows.

7 – Sebastian Michaelis de Black Butler

Sebastian is Ciel Phantomhive’s demon butler.

The anime only scratches the surface of the powers possessed by Japan’s most famous demonic butler. Like Alucard, Sebastian is a supernatural entityl whose existence defies the laws of physics. It is an invincible creature for mere humans. The only thing that can canonically hurt him is the scythe of an angel of death.

6 – Satan of Hataraku Maō -sama!

Sadao Maou is Satan in Hataraku Maō-sama!

Hitting (and hurting) a demon would be tough enough for Saitama, but hurting Lord Satan himself? Saitama could throw a hundred, or even a thousand blows on Sadao MaouBut the man would still stand in his position, impassive. Canonically, only the half-angel heroine Emilia was able to push back (not defeat) Satan and his armies.

5 – Rider of the anime Fate / Zero

Rider just follows Waver Velvet’s orders

As a servant of Waver Velvet, the only time Saitama can hit Rider is when Waver orders Rider to let Saitama hit him. Even then, the superhero’s infamous One Punch wouldn’t affect Rider in the least.

4 – The King Of Salt de Seraph Of The End

The Seraph Of The End anime was produced by WIT Studio

Due to illegal and inhumane experiments, Yuuichiro He was exposed as a child, he grew up to become a Seraph. He has inhuman abilities that reside within him and are called the Second Trumpet. In its true form, it becomes The King Of Salt, a supernatural entity that turns all organic matter into salt.

3 – Father de Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Father is practically God in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Even if Saitama was the strongest human on the planet, there would be no way that he could hurt a literal God. After absorbing the Entity that resided beyond the Gate, Father (Father) gained the ability to even reverse the natural law of the world.

The only way Saitama could punch this creature is only when the creature allows that to happen. Even then, the superhero’s blows wouldn’t make any difference to Father.

2 – Cheng Hua del anime Heaven’s Official Blessing

Cheng Hua is one of the Four Great Calamities

This Devastation class demon is one of the Four Great Calamities. One of his annihilations of his enemies resulted in a shower of blood, for which he earned the nickname of Crimson Rain Sought Flower.

As a high ranking demon, he can manipulate his appearance at will. He does not have a true human body, which means that Saitama’s blows would be ineffective against him. Its only true weakness is its ashes: whoever possesses them has their life in their hands.

1 – Amira del anime Rage Of Bahumat

Amira appeared in the first season of Rage Of Bahumat

Amira is a hybrid, the result of a relationship between a demon and an angel. Unsurprisingly, his physical abilities, powers, and stamina are off limits. In fact, they are much more than Saitama’s stats. An example of this would be when he literally fell from the sky, but did not have a single scratch on his body. She too stood up immediately and walked away.

The Key of God within her also provides unimaginable powers, and Saitama’s blows would have no effect on her. Do you know of another anime character who has a chance against Saitama? Recall that the debut of more heroes or villains in the One Punch Man universe is still missing.

