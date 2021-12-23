December Global Holidays UK

Christmas Day is a public holiday in the United Kingdom. It is celebrated on December 25th, which Christians believe Jesus was born. In the UK, Christmas Day is a time for families and friends to get together to eat traditional food, open presents, and celebrate.

Many people also go to church services on Christmas Day. Some people visit their local cemetery or war memorial to pay their respects to those who have died. Carols are often sung in churches and other places at Christmas time. The most famous melody is probably “Silent Night.”

Boxing Day is a public holiday that falls two days after Christmas Day. It is so named because it was traditionally the day when people would box up their unwanted gifts, giving them to charity or the poor. Many employers offer their staff a small holiday bonus on this day.

Boxing Day is a time for family and friends to get together again after Christmas Day, as well as a time when people spend time with those who are less fortunate than themselves. It can be seen as an opportunity to think about those who have nothing at all. In the UK it is also common for large sales to take place in shops.

New Year’s Eve, which falls on December 31st, is not a public holiday, but it is often celebrated with large parties and dinners. On New Year’s Eve, many people make resolutions about what they will do differently or better during the next year of their lives. These might include losing weight, quitting smoking, or saving money.

At midnight on New Year’s Eve, the clock strikes 12, and people all over the world celebrate the beginning of a new year. In London, there is a popular countdown event at which people gather in Trafalgar Square to watch a big fireworks display. Many other cities and towns also have their local celebrations.

Happy holidays!

December global holidays UK 2019:

