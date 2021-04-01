Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuji has a new big brother, who is it?

The manga di Jujutsu Kaisen is preparing for the debut of a new narrative arc completely centered on the Culling Game organized by Noritoshi Kamo. However, before it can officially take hold, author Gege Akutami is still analyzing the fallout from the Shibuya incident.

One of the strangest developments in the saga of the incident concerns Yuji, who was called “brother” by Death Painting Womb Choso, who had just lost his two real brothers at the hands of the protagonist.

Choso explained to himself who Yuji is became his younger brother for in him he felt the resounding of the blood of his brothers. And in chapter 144 of Akutami’s work, Yuji stops rejecting him and officially recognizes him as his big brother.

Just like Aoi Todo during the Kyoto Goodwill Event arc, Choso has a kind of weird flashback where he imagines Yuji hanging out with him, Eso and Kechizu. The former antagonist is strongly convinced that Yuji is one reincarnation of his two brothers and for this very reason he will be supporting him during the Kamo tournament.

