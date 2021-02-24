Godzilla Singular Point is coming to Netflix Japan on March 25

From the official website for the anime Godzilla Singular Point It has been revealed that its premiere will be on March 25 in the Japanese catalog of Netflix, hitting Japanese television on April 1, now, the date for the rest of the world remains unannounced, but its arrival is expected to be this year.

A couple of weeks ago a promotional video was published, which presented us with the ending “Aoi“From the rock band Polkadot Stingray.

The idol group BiSH will be collaborating on the anime to put the opening, titled “In case…“.

The plot follows researcher Mei Kamino and engineer Yun Arikawa, two young geniuses who decide to face an unprecedented threat.

Atsushi Takahashi will be in charge of the direction, the design of the characters will be in charge of Kazue Kato Y Eiji Yamamori study Ghibli will put the new design of Godzilla.

The project will have 13 episodes and will be under studies BONES Y Orange to make an integration between traditional animation and CGI, the team joins Kan Sawada (Yowamushi Pedal) Y After all, Enjoe, for the musical composition and the scripts, respectively.

Other team members who also join are:

Dirección de CG: Ryuichi Ikeuchi, Yuushi Koshida, Masashi Suzuki

Visual Effects Director: Kensuke Yamamoto

Military Research: Keigo Koyanagi

Art design: Akihiro Hirasawa

Art Direction: Norihiko Yokomatsu

Color Design: Azusa Sasaki

Director of Photography and Composition: Yu Wakabayashi

Edition: Rie Matsubara

Sound Director: Kazuhiro Wakabayashi

The cast confirmed so far includes:

Yume Miyamoto como Mei Kamino

Shoya Ishige como Yun Arikawa

Taro Kikuchi como Babel Kato

Wataru Takagi como Goro Otaki

Ayako Takeuchi como Satomi Kanahara

Misaku Kuno as Pero 2

Rie Kugimiya as Jung

Yohei Azakami como Shunya Sato

Jin Urayama como Tsunetomo Yamamoto

Kotori Koiwai como Yukie Kanoko

Kenichi Suzumura como Takehiro Kai

Kaho Kouda como Keiei Lee

Ryotaro Okiayu como Bayler “BB” Barn

Rune Onodera as Rina Barn

Tomoyuki Shimura como Yoshiyasu Matsubara

Hiromichi Tezuka como Makita K. Nakagawa

Masako Isobe as Tilda Mira