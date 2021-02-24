Godzilla Singular Point is coming to Netflix Japan on March 25

From the official website for the anime Godzilla Singular Point It has been revealed that its premiere will be on March 25 in the Japanese catalog of Netflix, hitting Japanese television on April 1, now, the date for the rest of the world remains unannounced, but its arrival is expected to be this year.

A couple of weeks ago a promotional video was published, which presented us with the ending “Aoi“From the rock band Polkadot Stingray.

The idol group BiSH will be collaborating on the anime to put the opening, titled “In case…“.

The plot follows researcher Mei Kamino and engineer Yun Arikawa, two young geniuses who decide to face an unprecedented threat.

Atsushi Takahashi will be in charge of the direction, the design of the characters will be in charge of Kazue Kato Y Eiji Yamamori study Ghibli will put the new design of Godzilla.

The project will have 13 episodes and will be under studies BONES Y Orange to make an integration between traditional animation and CGI, the team joins Kan Sawada (Yowamushi Pedal) Y After all, Enjoe, for the musical composition and the scripts, respectively.

Other team members who also join are:

  • Dirección de CG: Ryuichi Ikeuchi, Yuushi Koshida, Masashi Suzuki
  • Visual Effects Director: Kensuke Yamamoto
  • Military Research: Keigo Koyanagi
  • Art design: Akihiro Hirasawa
  • Art Direction: Norihiko Yokomatsu
  • Color Design: Azusa Sasaki
  • Director of Photography and Composition: Yu Wakabayashi
  • Edition: Rie Matsubara
  • Sound Director: Kazuhiro Wakabayashi
The cast confirmed so far includes:

Yume Miyamoto como Mei Kamino
Shoya Ishige como Yun Arikawa
Taro Kikuchi como Babel Kato
Wataru Takagi como Goro Otaki
Ayako Takeuchi como Satomi Kanahara
Misaku Kuno as Pero 2
Rie Kugimiya as Jung
Yohei Azakami como Shunya Sato
Jin Urayama como Tsunetomo Yamamoto
Kotori Koiwai como Yukie Kanoko
Kenichi Suzumura como Takehiro Kai
Kaho Kouda como Keiei Lee
Ryotaro Okiayu como Bayler “BB” Barn
Rune Onodera as Rina Barn
Tomoyuki Shimura como Yoshiyasu Matsubara
Hiromichi Tezuka como Makita K. Nakagawa
Masako Isobe as Tilda Mira
Kenta Miyake como Michael Steven

