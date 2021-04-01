‘Young Sheldon’ renews for three more seasons: the prequel to ‘The Big Bang Theory’ ensures its future until 2024

Soon we will have to call the series “adolescent Sheldon” because the American network CBS has announced the renewal for three seasons of ‘Young Sheldon’ (‘Young Sheldon’), the successful prequel to ‘The Big Bang Theory’ centered in the character played by Jim Parsons. In Spain it is seen via Movistar +

Thus, the comedy starring Iain Armitage is assured of his continuity until the 2023/2024 season, making up a total of seven seasons. Currently, the fiction is in its season 4, in which our protagonist is 11 years old and has graduated from high school and has started college.

With this renewal, Chuck Lorre’s dominance on the comic grid continues from CBS thanks to the broadcast of ‘Mom’, ‘United States of Al’, ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ and ‘B Positive’ (which is not created by him, but is executive producer)

‘Young Sheldon’ has continued to bring joy as audiences, and continues to be one of the chain’s safe values. Along with Armitage, the main cast is completed by Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord y Annie Potts.