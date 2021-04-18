Oceanhorn, Rogue Hearts, To the moon and more applications for iPhone, iPad or Mac for free or on sale: Hunting Apps

We go like every Sunday with a new edition of our section ‘Hunting Apps’, in which we reflect some of the More interesting discounts and offers in the App Store and the Mac App Store. If you are looking for new material for your Apple devices, stay tuned!

Apps gratuitas para iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV y Mac

Rogue Hearts

This turn-based RPG can be good entertainment to kill time while we wait for Tuesday’s keynote. For all those who miss tactical strategy, you can get hold of this game on iOS and iPadOS. for 2.29 euros free.

Otter – Diet Diary

This small utility for the iPhone allows you to have a record of all your breakfasts, lunches and dinners. For anyone who is serious about eating better and keeping a good diary that allows you to manage your diets. Yours for 1.09 euros free.

Mandalize – Mandala Explorer

A simple application for iPhone and iPad that offers us to relax with the creation of mandalas by sliding our finger across the screen. You can get it for 1.09 euros free.

Rebills

Rebills is a small subscription manager that will allow you to see how much you really spend on online services. It integrates with iOS widgets without problem and allows you to see a history of all your expenses to put them at bay. Can be yours for 2.29 euros free.

Reduced apps for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV and Mac

Oceanhorn

The first installment of the well-known adventure game inspired by ‘The Legend of Zelda’ has been lowered in the App Store. You can have it on your iPhone, iPad or Apple TV for 8,99 4.49 euros. Remember that you can play the sequel by subscribing to Apple Arcade.

To the moon

This game is a journey through the memories of the protagonists, an adventure that is traveled in the least expected way. A surprise compatible with iOS, iPadOS and tvOS that you can have for 5,99 2,29 euros.

Juicy Realm

In this game you must survive in a hostile world, populated by living beings, a mixture of animals and plants. It is your turn to seek shelter and food, and create tools and weapons to defend yourself and endure. An interesting title for iOS and iPadOS that you can download by 3,49 2,29 euros.

More offers?

With Amazon Prime you will enjoy faster shipments for 36 euros a year, with a 30-day free trial. Access original Amazon Prime Video series, film and documentary productions with the free trial month. You have 60 days of free Kindle Unlimited, a million titles accessible from a Kindle reader or with the Kindle app on an iPhone or iPad. It can be tried for free for two months, saving us 19.98 euros. And with Amazon Music Unlimited, millions of songs are free for 90 days.

AT APPLESFERA SELECCIÓN WE PUBLISH THE BEST OFFERS RELATED TO APPLE PRODUCTS AND COMPATIBLE ACCESSORIES. PRICES AND AVAILABILITY MAY VARY AFTER PUBLICATION.

You can be up to date and at all times informed of all the news from the Apple world and the offers of Applesfera Selección in our profiles Twitter and Facebook.