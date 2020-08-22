New iPhone 12 Release date, Price, News, Leaks and Everything You Need To Know!!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

New iPhone 12 Release date

Corona pandemic stops the world and along with it, people from growing and moving forward. All the production houses and manufacturing company stop their production and manufacture because of this pandemic. Due to this, the previously decided launching date is delayed by almost all the companies. The same is happening with the Apple company.

Every year, Apple launches its new phone in the month of September. But this year, due to the pandemic situation, the company has given the statement that iPhone 12 will not launch in September month. The launch can get a delay of about two or three weeks. Apple has missed its date due to delays in production, manufacture, or any other problems. After the company announced the pause in the launching of the iphone12, there are so many rumors that are probably the iPhone will release its phone in the month of October. But the company did not announce the perfect date of release.

However, the iPhone lover can expect the new iPhone 12 phone in the month of October. So all the iPhone fans must have to wait for approximately two months or maybe more than that. The pre-order for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 max will be open on the launching week.

New iPhone 12 Price

The price of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 is not really revealed by the company. But some rumors have revealed that the price of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 max is not as high as expected. Some rumors say that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 max has almost the same price as 2019’s iPhone range has.

Here is some leaked information about the price of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 max. iPhone 12 4G with the storage of 128 GB’s leaked price is approximately $549. While the iPhone 12 5G with the storage of 128 GB’s leaked price is roughly $649. The iPhone 12 max 4G with the storage of 128 GB’s price is about to same as the iPhone 12 5G that is $649. iPhone 12 pro max with the storage of 128 GB has an approximate price of around $1099.

Design

The news sources say that the looks of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 max will have a big change in the iPhone series. Many reports suggested that the looks of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 max will be the part of the iPhone 4 and iPhone 5. And there will be some elements of the iPad pro-2020 mixed with it. More on news is iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 max have the flatter metal frame than the iPhone 11. The phone is expected to be made from the glass. The edges of the iPhone 12 will be more squared than rounded in other series of the iPhone.

Many other reports say that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 max have the stainless steel body with the more rounded corners and flat-screen. However, the real look of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 max will publish on the day when the iPhone will be launched.

Colors

The rumors say that the firm is debuting a new navy blue color on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 max model. The midnight gray color that was debuted in the iPhone 11 is sold very easily. So there may be chances that this color will get repeated on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 max model. Space gray, gold, silver, and midnight green are the colors available for iPhone 11. These colors may repeat on next generation of the iPhone.

Camera

A lot of reports suggest that we will be going to see a big change in the camera of the iPhone series. The central change is to add the LiDAR scanner in the camera. We also saw this scanner in the iPad 2020. So here we can assume that company is repeating the features of the iPad 2020 into the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 max. This scanner facilitates more accuracy in the distance, depth, and improved portrait mode. We have heard the news that the LiDAR scanner is included with three lenses of the camera in the iPhone 12 pro and iPhone 12 pro max. The scanner will also be included in the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 max with two lenses of the camera.

New iPhone 12 Release date, Price, News, Leaks and Everything You Need To Know!! was last modified: by

Share it: