follow today’s presentation live

UPGRADE: The event has already ended: you have all the news presented in this compilation.

The today’s event It comes just when we thought we would no longer have a keynote before WWDC21: last year, Apple preferred to make the launches in a completamente on-line directly on their website and with press releases, without presentation of any kind – and the first conference of the year was precisely the developer conference. Although it is true that 2020 has been anything but normal: also for the world of technology and for a company like Apple that has had to adapt its events for a world without the possibility of face-to-face assistance.

The first Apple event for this 2021 could present the new generation iPad Pro, and more surprises

This 2021, which we hope is the course towards normality, the company has been begging to send the invitation of this last minute keynote but it is already here: Today at 7:00 PM (Spanish peninsular time) and according to all rumors, we will see the new generation of iPad Pro and possibly an update of the basic model … some more surprise out of all those pending since last year’s events. Will the “AirTags” finally arrive? Maybe we’ll see the AirPods 3 ahead of time?

