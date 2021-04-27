The 10.4 “2K Huawei MatePad tablet with wide angle camera is less than 200 euros in its official store with this coupon

Tablets are no longer only devices focused on entertainment and consumption of multimedia content. With the pandemic, they have become work and study tools with which to hold online classes and meetings through video calls. The Huawei MatePad of 10.4 “ It is an interesting model that is on sale in the official store of the brand using the coupon “A20MP10”, leaving it at 199 euros.





Buy the Huawei MatePad 10.4 “tablet at the best price

With a recommended retail price of 279 euros at its launch, and then lowered to around 220 euros in different stores, now in the company’s official store you can buy the 10.4 “Huawei MatePad tablet using the coupon.” A20MP10 “for 199 euros, one of its lowest prices.

Huawei MatePad, Gris, WiFi, 10.4 “, FHD, 32GB, 3GB RAM, Kirin 810, Bluetooth, GPS, Android 10

The 10.4 “Huawei MatePad is a mid-range tablet that stands out for its design and 10.4 “IPS LCD screen with 2K resolution (2,000 x 1,200 pixels) where viewing content is quite a satisfying experience. The frames are quite small, taking advantage of the 94% of the front panel and achieving a good integration into the whole.

Incorporates the Kirin 810 processor, which in the version of this offer is accompanied by 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. The tablet is compatible with Huawei’s stylus, the M-Pencil, but it is sold separately. Another of its highlights are the quad speakers for high-quality sound.

Although it uses Android 10 operating system out of the box, it is customized with the EMUI layer 10 with Huawei services, so does not come with Google Play Services and the Google Play app store, but YouTube and Google Drive can be accessed through the web browser.

