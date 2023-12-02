National Treasure 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

In 2004, Walt Disney Pictures brought to the big screen the historical action-mystery “National Treasure,” which remains entertaining to this day. Nicolas Cage plays the role of Ben Gates, a man who has spent the better part of his adult life researching the Templars and their wealth to uncover a secret cache of gold.

Ben, with the help of his father Patrick (Jon Voight), best friend Riley (Justin Bartha), and love interest Abigail (Diane Kruger), utilizes historical clues to find the treasure, and in doing so, he establishes a lucrative film series.

National Treasure 3

That is, after all, the expected outcome. However, no more “National Treasure” sequels followed the 2007 film “National Treasure 2: Book of Secrets,” and the only other “National Treasure” content was the Disney+ series “National Treasure: Edge of History.”

It would have been reasonable to expect additional “National Treasure” assets by now, considering the game’s compelling concept (after all, who doesn’t like historians searching for buried treasure?). A third picture has been in the works for quite some time. Just where is it, then? Prepare to dust off some old papers, decipher some codes, and maybe even steal some priceless artifacts because we’re going over all the details of “National Treasure 3.”

National Treasure 3 Release Date

Disney has remained mum on details about National Treasure 3, but with no announcement, cast, or filming having taken place so far, it seems doubtful that the picture will be released until 2025. If Nicolas Cage is re-cast as Benjamin Franklin Gates, then there will be a National Treasure 3.

As Riley Poole, Ben’s best friend, Justin Bartha is a strong contender to reprise his role. Even the disbanded Disney Plus series National Treasure: Edge of History used him briefly. A third film, according to Bartha’s 2022 interview with Variety, is a “no-brainer” if the cast can reunite.

Supposedly, the following actors will be in National Treasure 3:

Nicolas Cage as Ben Gates

Justin Bartha as Riley Poole

Diane Kruger as Dr. Abigail Chase

National Treasure 3 Plot

Since no official description or facts have been disclosed, the storyline of National Treasure 3 remains a mystery. But it will likely stick to the same structure of the prior films, in which the team led by Gates deciphered historical clues and riddles to uncover secrets and riches.

The first film, National Treasure, centered on the Founding Fathers and their treasure trove of the Knights Templar, while the sequel, National Treasure: Book of Secrets, shifted the action to the murder of Abraham Lincoln and the mythical city of Gold. Hence, it’s safe to assume that the third film will delve into yet another historical enigma and artifact, maybe one that has some connection to American culture or history.

Fans have speculated that the American Civil War, the Statue of Liberty, Mount Rushmore, or the Liberty Bell might be included in the third film. Having said that, these are only speculations; the official confirmation will provide us with a definitive answer.

National Treasure 3 Trailer

Seeing a trailer for National Treasure 3 will have to wait till production is complete, so we’re estimating late 2024 as the earliest possible release date. But you shouldn’t go without solving the riddle of the Book of Secrets, so it’s worth revisiting the past. Imagine what may be on page 47.

Where to watch National Treasure?

As we eagerly await “National Treasure 3,” it would be wise to revisit all the past treasure-hunting experiences and enjoy them to the fullest. In the first episode of the series, “National Treasure,” released in 2004, Ben Gates faces out against the FBI and a vicious criminal in pursuit of a huge hoard of gold.

The theft of the Declaration of Independence from the National Archives is an integral part of his plan. The film “National Treasure” goes a little insane, but you can watch it online on Disney+ or rent it for about $3.99 on services like YouTube, Google Play, Amazon Prime, and Google Play.

Conclusion

These are, of course, only wild guesses; the storyline of the third film has not been officially announced. Fans of the series can’t wait for their beloved characters to return and go on exciting adventures, regardless of the plot.