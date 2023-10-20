Alice on the FrontierThe popular Japanese science fiction thriller drama returns for a second season on streaming television. It’s a continuation of the narrative of Arisu and his pals as they strive to make it through a parallel reality where they are subjected to deadly games, and it relies on the manga of the same name by Haro Aso. On December 22, 2022, the season two premiere aired. Here’s how to watch Alice in Borderland on Netflix and other streaming providers.

Alice in Borderland Season 2 Release Date

Due to the success of the first season and its high ratings in several countries, Netflix ordered a second season, which premiered on December 22, 2022.

Where to watch Alice in Borderland Season 2?

The second season of Alice in Wonderland now be seen on Netflix. The streaming service has an extensive collection of episodes, movies, and even original content for users to enjoy. Members get unlimited access to their favorite shows and movies on any device, at any time.

About Alice in Borderland

Watching this series will have you on the edge of your seat from beginning to end. It’s simple to empathize with and root for the characters since they’re so realistic and rounded. Friendship, loyalty, and the need for collaboration are all major elements of the show. The series is an allegory about the perils of modern technology and the disruptions it causes in society.

The series also delves into the individuals’ psyches as they confront their inner demons and anxieties as a result of their time in the Borderland. This series does a good job of delving into the idea of how people’s attitudes and behaviors may shift in the face of extreme pressure and the consequential decisions they must make.

Alice in Borderland Season 2 Plot

The people, as opposed to the all-powerful dealers who orchestrated each game in Season 1, are now in charge. Our heroes Arisu, Usagi, Chishiya, Ann, and Kuina are quickly plunged into disarray in the first episode of Season 2 when a mysterious figure in all black, the King of Spades, goes on a shooting spree. The group is in a high-stakes automobile pursuit as they try to remain alive and united. Arisu and his buddies confront death and uncertainties about their lives and identities back home as they seek to clear each successive game.

Alice in Borderland Season 2 Cast

Kento Yamazaki as Arisu

Tao Tsuchiya as Usagi

Nijiro Murakami as Chishiya

Aya Asahina as Kuina

Yutaro Watanabe as Tatta

Ayaka Miyoshi as An

Dori Sakurada as Niragi

Sho Aoyagi as Aguni

Riisa Naka as Mira

Tomohisa Yamashita as Kyuma

Yuri Tsunematsu as Heiy

Hayato Isomura as BandaKai

Katsuya Maiguma as Yaba

Inowaki as Matsushita

Honami Sato as Kotoko

Chihiro Yamamoto as the Queen of Spades

Alice in Borderland Season 2 Ending

All of Arisu’s crew, including Kuina, Ann, Heiya, Usagi, and Aguni, are almost killed in the epic struggle to defeat the King of Spades. No one is in playoff condition, and that includes Niragi and Chishiya.

But Arisu forces Usagi to play the Queen of Hearts in the end. Mira, who you may remember from the finale of Season 1 (she was the one visible on TV in the deserted control room), is the game master here. After suggesting a friendly game of croquet, Mira spends much of her time controlling the outcome of the match.

She manipulates Arisu into thinking this world is a mirage, and he’s almost ready to give up when Usagi sacrifices herself to prove that the Borderlands are real. After Usagi convinces him of this, the two declare their love for one another, and Arisu finally recovers from Mira’s hypnotic falsehoods.

Even though Mira triumphs at croquet, Arisu ultimately triumphs in the game because she does not give up or forfeit. All the face cards have already been eliminated at this point. After the murder of Mira at the hands of the mysterious sky laser, the players are given the option of either adapting to life in this world or returning home. Everyone else in the team leaves except for Banda and his new friend Yaba, who seem to be psychopaths.

They all wake up in the same hospital, where Arisu finds out that a meteor obliterated a sizable section of Tokyo. Those who survived the city’s bombing were banished to the Borderlands, a kind of purgatory. Players have no recollection of ever having spent any time together in the Borderlands.

A chance encounter at the hospital’s snack machine sparks romantic hopes for Arisu and Usagi. The camera sweeps around the hospital grounds, where everyone seems ridiculously cheerful, and stops at a card table. Except for the Joker, everyone else is blown away.

Alice in Borderland Season 2 Trailer

The second season of “Alice in Borderland” seems to follow Arisu and Usagi as they seem to arrive in a different set of games, far apart from their original universe, as seen in the season two teaser. Will they be capable of being ready to return to the Tokyo from which they came, or will they be trapped in this cycle of death forever?

Alice in Borderland Season 2 Age Rating

Season 2 is TV-MA rated. This signifies that it’s intended for an adult-only audience. This classification was determined by the presence of crude language, sexual violence, smoking, suicidal ideas, and physical aggression. Having your kids watch anything like this is probably not a good idea. If you do have children, we recommend keeping them entertained with a children’s program or movie while you catch up on Season 2.

Alice in Borderland: Will there be Season 3?

Yes! The third season of Alice in Wonderland will be available on Netflix. The announcement was made via a teaser video uploaded on X (previously Twitter) by the streaming service, which informed viewers, “You may draw another card. Season 3 of Alice in Borderland has been confirmed.

Fans had to wait for nine months for the announcement, which was longer than they had wanted or expected. The preview trailer is included below for your viewing pleasure.