The Attack of the Giants: Isayama’s work ends, here is the video review

After more than 10 years of publication The attack of the Giants ended and now it’s time to take stock of Hajime Isayama’s story. Here’s what we think.

In 2009, between the pages of Bessatsu Shonen Magazine, it was possible to witness the destruction of the Wall Maria by the mysterious Colossal Giant. This event started the epic story of They were and his friends, Armin and Mikasa, who enlisted in the Scouting Army began to explore the world outside the walls surrounding the realm they live in with the intention of reclaiming the world dominated by giants.

The narration of Hajime Isayama over the years it has been able to amaze most of the public by proposing several far more complex issues and situations than it has been possible to see in other works destined for the same target. We talk about this in depth in the video on the cover of the news and in our review of the manga of The Attack of the Giants, focusing in particular on the last discussed chapter of the series. In fact, many fans have been unleashed against the ending of The Attack of the Giants but many others have instead thanked the author for all the work done. And what do you think of it? Do you think the work is a masterpiece? Let us know in the comments.