Nobody 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Bob Odenkirk’s triumphant comeback will please fans worldwide, and the production of Nobody 2 has already begun. A little mystery about Hutch’s (Odenkirk) future was left hanging after the first film, Nobody. In this sequel-obsessed age, with its ambiguous ending, a sequel felt inevitable. Whereas, in this instance, we are curious to see the future of Hutch, his father David (Christopher Lloyd), and buddy Harry (RZA).

Still, even though we are getting close to the projected manufacturing date, specifics are few. The first film does provide some clues, and there are other bits of information floating about. Thus, this is the current state of knowledge about Nobody 2.

Nobody 2 Release Date

We don’t have the exact release date for Nobody 2 yet, but it will likely be around the end of 2024. The fact that production on the thriller should start any day now lends credence to this theory, since the original intention was to film the sequel in 2023.

Nobody 2 Cast

The action film industry is no stranger to Schwarzenegger, Stallone, and Reeves, but the Nobody series offers the chance to transform the lovable Bob Oderkirk into an action movie addict. Odenkirk, a multiple-Emmy winner known for his work on Nebraska, Better Call Saul, and Breaking Bad, stars as the titular character, Hutch Mansell, a family guy who is, more significantly, nobody.

A break-in at his residence forces him to emerge from his shell, setting him on a course of wrath, vengeance, and eventual redemption.

Connie Nielsen plays Becca Mansell, Christopher Lloyd plays David Mansell, Michael Ironside plays Eddie Williams, Colin Salmon plays The Barber, RZA plays Harry Mansell, Gage Munroe plays Blake Mansell, and Paisley Cadorath plays Abby Mansell in Nobody. Aleksei Serebryakov plays Yulian Kuznetsov.

The cast list for Nobody 2 is as follows:

Bob Odenkirk as Hutch Mansell “Nobody”

Connie Nielsen as Becca Mansell

Christopher Lloyd as David Mansell

RZA as Harry Manselll

Nobody 2 Plot

There are currently no official narrative elements for Nobody 2, however, it is expected that the sequel will pick up right after the credits roll from the original film.

In case you forgot, the scene that plays during the middle credits of Nobody shows Hutch, Harry, and David on a family vacation in an RV—one that happens to be stocked with firearms, of all things. It was unclear where they were headed, who they wanted to murder, and why. The voids will be filled up by Nobody 2.

It should be noted that Nobody 2 has David Leitch and Derek Kolstad attached to it, thus there’s a chance that there may be a crossover between the John Wick world and Nobody 2. Who says a girl can’t dream?

While Odenkirk did tell Empire that Nobody 2 had a good plot direction in the works, he remained vague about the specifics. On the bright side, the actor has assured fans that he will “kick more ass” than before, so there’s something to look forward to.

Nobody 2 Trailer

Although a teaser for Nobody 2 has not been released just yet, it is anticipated to do so in 2024. We know that advertising materials will start appearing a few months before the sequel reaches the big screen if our prediction about a late 2024 release date is correct. Hopefully, this indicates that we will get our first peek at the photographs and footage in July 2024.

Where to watch Nobody 2?

The second film will reportedly premiere in cinemas before potentially making its way to Amazon Prime Videos for internet streaming, just like the previous film.

Conclusion

In the upcoming sequel to the action flick Nobody, Bob Odenkirk will make a triumphant comeback. We don’t know when it will be released, but it will probably be around late 2024. One of the actors, Bob Odenkirk, has spoken out about wanting a trilogy and more action. Although we don’t know much about the narrative, it could continue with the storyline of the previous film. In 2024, a teaser should be out.