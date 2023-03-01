Outback Truckers Season 10 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Outback Truckers is indeed an Australian reality television program that shows what the trucking business is like in Australia. Most of the show is shot in Australia, but parts of seasons 3, 4, and 5 were also shot in New Zealand and season 6 was shot in Weno, Micronesia (season 4).

It first aired in 2012 just on Seven Network and is now on 7mate. It has been shown on networks all over the world, like Quest TV (UK) as well as Discovery Europe. Season 8 aired in May 2020 in Australia.

We know you like Outback Truckers, which isn’t surprising given the great cast and story. Because of this, you may be beginning to wonder if the show will just get a tenth season or if it’s over, even though we don’t like the idea. Outback Truckers is a show from 2012 that a lot of people love, especially those who like reality TV and documentaries.

Fans love the show, which means that it ran for 9 years straight.

Even the people who watch the show had also given it great reviews on different online sites. When the show came out for the first time, it was a big hit. Fans went crazy for the show because it was different from other shows at the time.

Outback Truckers Season 10 Release Date

Since the ninth season of the series is over, fans can’t wait for the tenth season. When you are one such fan base, you came to the right article. Read this article to the end to learn everything you need to know about the show.

The show’s creators have not yet said when the next season will start. You did read it correctly. No one has said anything about it yet. But fans of this show are crazy about it, so the people who make it might decide to keep it going soon.

Considering how popular the show is, even the people who make it won’t want to end it. We will let you know as soon as we hear anything about whether or not the show will be renewed.

Outback Truckers Season 10 Cast

Carl Andrews, Brett Robin, Bob Fraser, Amanda Kendall, Chris Ferris, Damo Callan, Dion Fisher, Sonya Wise, Noelene Turner, Sharon Collins, Mike Hoath, Ross Carrigy, Yogi Kendall, Shui Evans, Paul “Blinky” Cunningham, Leanne Brewer, Jason Ackroyd, Mark King, Joey Granich, and many more famous people have been on the show.

In July 2017, a cast member named Sonya Wise passed away. She and her husband were both on the third season of the show. Another cast member named Noelene Turner died, and her husband, Bluesy, was left behind.

When his helicopter went down, even Dougal Brett died. The actors in the show did a great job, and it would be hard for fans and non-fans alike to picture anyone else in their places.

Outback Truckers Season 10 Trailer

Since season 10 of a show hasn’t been picked up yet, there’s no trailer for it. We looked for the season 9 trailer and trailers for other seasons. We tried to find out, but we couldn’t. We regret not being able to find the teaser for the same.

The show’s plot, however, should have given you some idea of what it’s about. Even though we can’t find the show’s trailer for all of our readers, the exhibition is great.

Outback Truckers Season 10 Plot

Richo, who owns ships of monster trucks, is at the center of the show’s plot. This is where everything goes wrong. He must get the train to the deserts in the middle of Australia. Other characters are a truckload couple named Clare and Mark.

They finish one of the world’s longest country-to-country trade routes. They try and drive around the same part of the Earth every six weeks.

Positive reviews have been given to the show because many people liked the conflicting narratives every participant had to tell or how it had shown a path or part of growing up that not many people are used to or know much about.

The West Australian also liked how close it was to Western Australia in many ways. News Limited’s “Switch On” gave it a 4/5, which was one of the best scores that week. Many people like how different the show is and how each person on it has a different personality and energy.

Some people also think that the show is scripted and have said that it lacks professionalism. It’s an interesting show. It comes from the “other” school of reality Television, the one that tries to show real life instead of over-the-top game shows or over-the-top dating shows.

You can watch the show on Discovery+ Amazon Channel, Virgin TV Go, My5, Discovery Plus, Sky Go, and Discovery Plus. For now, we know that they might tell us when the tenth season will start within the next few months. If a new season finally comes out, it will likely be on Amazon Prime Video first.

So, we suggest that you pay attention to the latest news because we’ll update this as soon as we find out something new. I want to remind you that you’re able to use our calendar to find out when the new shows for the season start.