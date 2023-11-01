Netflix struck gold in 2018 with the premiere of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and is expecting to do it again with XO, Kitty, an original concept from Jenny Han. In a short amount of time, the young romantic comedy To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before rose to the status of a cult classic.

The story of Lara Jean (played by Lana Condor), a high school student who fakes a relationship with a previous admirer, was adapted from Han’s books and became a huge hit, earning its place as one of the streaming service’s most viewed original films. Two sequels were released shortly after.

XO, Kitty

Han has chosen to continue the Song-Covey family saga via Lara Jean’s younger sister Kitty, now that Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky have found their happily-ever-after. There is no previous Han book on which XO, Kitty is based. Han is in command of her own world since she was the showrunner for the Amazon adaptation of her other bestselling YA book, The Summer I Turned Pretty, and she is also a co-writer and executive producer here. The Summer of Love might return for Netflix users. This is all the information we have on XO, Kitty.

Where to watch XO, Kitty?

You’ll need a Netflix account if you want to view the first season of XO, Kitty. The Netflix website and mobile app both include straightforward sign-up processes.

XO, Kitty Cast

Anna Cathcart as Katherine “Kitty” Song Covey

Choi Min-young as Dae-heon Kim

Sang Heon Lee as Min-ho

Peter Thurnwald as Professor Alex Finnerty

Anthony Keyvan as Quincy “Q” Shabazian

Gia Kim as Yuri Han

Regan Aliyah as Juliana

Yunjin Kim as Director Ji-na Lim

Michael K. Lee as Professor Daniel Lee

Lee Hyung-chul as Mr. Han

Sunny Oh as Mi-hee

Jocelyn Shelfo as Madison Miller

Lee Sung-wook as Mr. Kim

Théo Augier Bonaventure as Florian

Ryu Han-bi as Eunice

XO, Kitty Story

The name-giving Like her big sis, Kitty is eager to find the one and only. She’s hundreds of miles away from her long-distance boyfriend, the handsome Korean lad Dae. Kitty gives up on her online relationship and instead applies for a scholarship to the same South Korean high school that her mother attended before she passed away. Kitty’s acceptance into the school may seem like destiny at first, but after she gets there, she discovers that her new life is more akin to a nightmare than an enchanting tale.

Kitty is an enthusiastic American who, for the first time in her life, is apart from her family and social circles. She has a friend in class who constantly encourages her to leave. Dae has a girlfriend already, which just makes matters worse. Kitty is tempted to give up and go back to her old life, but she is determined to make the most of her current situation.

In addition to learning more about her mother and her Korean ancestry, she will get the chance to defend her “sort of boyfriend” (and maybe explore her burgeoning emotions for another student). Kitty has finally come of age and must now earn her happily ever after by discovering the meaning of true love.

XO, Kitty Ending

Dae hurries to the airport to say goodbye to her after learning of her departure. Kitty is relieved to see him since she thinks this may be their last encounter. Kitty tells Dae that she can’t be with him even though she still loves him, and he tells her how much he loves her. They both agree that each other was their first love but that they have changed so much in the last four years that they can no longer be together.

Once in Los Angeles, Kitty was in for the biggest shock of her life. To visit his mother in Los Angeles, Min Ho had taken the same trip. Kitty’s jaw dropped as he admitted his feelings for her.

XO, Kitty Makers

The half-hour episodic series will be produced as a Netflix exclusive and is being created by Awesomeness and ACE Entertainment. The novel’s author, Jenny Han, also acts as the show’s creator, writer, and executive producer, along with Siobhan Vivian, with whom she co-wrote the pilot screenplay.

Sascha Rothchild and Matt Kaplan join Han as executive producers, with the former also taking on the role of showrunner. Emily in Paris’s Katina Medina Mora and The Summer I Turned Pretty’s Jeff Chan and Riverdale’s Pamela Romanowksy are just a few of the series’ directors.

XO, Kitty Episodes

Xo, Kitty consists of 10 episodes, which are as follows:

Episode 01 – “XO”

Episode 02 – “WTF”

Episode 03 – “KISS”

Episode 04 – “TGIF”

Episode 05 – “TBH”

Episode 06 – “BYOB”

Episode 07 – “TIL”

Episode 08 – “LFG”

Episode 09 – “SNAFU”

Episode 10 – “OTP”

XO, Kitty Trailer

The official trailer for XO, Kitty premiered on April 25, 2023, and you can see it down below. On May 1, a featurette was released in which author Jenny Han discussed the next season. Anna Cathcart’s Kitty Song Covey, seen here in a preview, is an adult who is eager to start her amorous adventure. She persuades her parents to let her enroll at the same school her mother did in Seoul.

XO, Kitty Review

This is an extremely involved series. Everything is changing rapidly right now. However, such is the nature of the adolescent experience. The best part about this series is how the characters can be related to everyone. Whether it’s the character of Yuri’s mother or Kitty’s pals, every character has distinct characteristics.

This series doesn’t provide anything unique to the genre, especially in comparison to others like Never Have I Ever, which are likewise about the search for love and identity. However, the show’s distinct feature is its South Korean background. This program is not to be missed by any K-series watcher. The program has introduced American culture to Seoul by showcasing Korean customs and language.