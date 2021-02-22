The 2nd Sailor Moon Eternal movie ends with a continue …

Finally the second film of Sailor Moon Eternal and to the surprise of all the spectators this has concluded with the message “To Be Continued“, And as this could not remain without an explanation, in Oricon They took on the task of finding out and have published a video that was recorded during the exhibition in which the voice actress is asked Kotono Mitsuishi (Usagi Tsukino / Sailor Moon) about the meaning of this phrase at the end of the movie.

Her answer was quite simple and direct, she mentions that the original manga has one more arc, which could well be a “Fifth season“, Which continues the”Fourth season”That was adapted into these movies. In this interview he added that he would like it to be adapted and to be as soon as possible.

Of course, there is talk of adapting the arc of the stars, which all Sailor Moon fans would be delighted to see, since the adapted version of the 90’s did not meet the expectations of its followers.

The films commissioned to cover the arch Dead Moon They were intended to be released during 2020, however, in a last update it was confirmed that its premiere would begin on January 8 for the first film and on February 11 for the second part.

Recall that the film marks 25 years since the franchise last had a job that was screened in theaters in Japan.

This project has had Chiaki Kon as director and Kazuyuki Fudeyasu to be in charge of the script, being supervised by Naoko Takeuchi.

Toei Animation has revealed that he has worked together with Studio Deen for the production of movies.