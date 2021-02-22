The 2nd Sailor Moon Eternal movie ends with a continue …

By
Edie Perez
-

Finally the second film of Sailor Moon Eternal and to the surprise of all the spectators this has concluded with the message “To Be Continued“, And as this could not remain without an explanation, in Oricon They took on the task of finding out and have published a video that was recorded during the exhibition in which the voice actress is asked Kotono Mitsuishi (Usagi Tsukino / Sailor Moon) about the meaning of this phrase at the end of the movie.

Her answer was quite simple and direct, she mentions that the original manga has one more arc, which could well be a “Fifth season“, Which continues the”Fourth season”That was adapted into these movies. In this interview he added that he would like it to be adapted and to be as soon as possible.

Of course, there is talk of adapting the arc of the stars, which all Sailor Moon fans would be delighted to see, since the adapted version of the 90’s did not meet the expectations of its followers.

READ:  The anime Battle Athletes Daiundōkai ReSTART! It will premiere on April 10

The films commissioned to cover the arch Dead Moon They were intended to be released during 2020, however, in a last update it was confirmed that its premiere would begin on January 8 for the first film and on February 11 for the second part.

Recall that the film marks 25 years since the franchise last had a job that was screened in theaters in Japan.

This project has had Chiaki Kon as director and Kazuyuki Fudeyasu to be in charge of the script, being supervised by Naoko Takeuchi.

Toei Animation has revealed that he has worked together with Studio Deen for the production of movies.

New trailer for Sailor Moon Eternal part 2 movie released - anime news - anime premieres toei animation February 2021 - watch anime online
Sailor Moon Eternal movie gets a new promo video - premiere January 8 - anime news - anime online - anime premieres - anime movies - anime recommendations

Leek Cesarshoot

Creator of JellygoodsI live in Mérida, Yucatán and I am passionate about Technology, Blogs and Anime. I consider myself an old school geek and otaku and I spend my free time sharing what I like online, as well as watching series and anime regularly. Follow me on Instagram: CESARSHOOT

View all Cesarshoot posts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here