More than 119 million people followed the eLiga MX during the COVID-19 quarantine

The parties of the eLiga MX they recorded a total audience of 119.1 million people in Mexico, who tuned in for at least one minute of the broadcast broadcast.

The above corresponds to the audience of 117 matches out of a total of 160 that made up the tournament, according to data reported weekly by Nielsen Ibope.

On average, 1.08 million people followed the Liga MX virtual games, was taken into account from matchday 1 until the Final match (América vs. León).

It should be noted that the five meetings that reported the largest audience were those that were played in April, when the virtual tournament began. The meeting between Toluca and Necaxa, corresponding to day 2, he was seen at least one minute of the match by 1.97 million fans (April 13), on channel 5. The least watched game was a Querétaro against Toluca, with 355,850 people (May 10), on Imagen TV.

Puebla is one of the revelations of the tournament (Photo: Twitter / @LigaBBVAMX)

While the final they played America and Leon, a duel that fans could follow on channel 5 and Imagen Televisión, was seen by 1.94 million people.

Although in Mexico, four out of ten people expressed an interest in eSports, according to company data. The audience showed greater interest at the beginning of the tournament, since the duels were seen by more than 1 million people and the last stage of the competition the reported figures were lower than the aforementioned.

The competition of eSports It was an alternative option for football fans before the suspension of the Clausura 2020 tournament. The last games played in the Liga MX were between March 14 and 15, behind closed doors.

Four of the 9 games that were played in the Matchday 10, and which were broadcast on open television were watched by 25.3 million Mexicans. The one that generated the most interest was Cruz Azul vs. América, which registered 8.4 million viewers (March 15). In other words, a fifth of the total audience for the eLiga MX.

One month after sports activities were suspended, virtual competition began. 17 days were disputed and the eight best classified participated in the Liguilla and in the first edition it was champion León.

He age range of the people who followed the tournament are between 4 and 18 years old (33.43%); However, people who regularly watch Liga MX games are between 30 and 44 years old.

The encounters were broadcast on open television (Channel 2, 5.7 and Imagen Televisión) and paid (Fox Sports, ESPN and TUDN), in addition to Claro Sports and Chivas TV platforms. The first two days only Televisa dedicated space to virtual games and until day 3 TV Azteca joined.

Of the 117 duels of which the hearing was documented, 88 were broadcast on channel 5 (75%). Each match lasted six minutes with a break of 2.38 minutes, but the transmissions were mostly half an hour, there were cases in which an hour was dedicated for this purpose, which was only recorded in the first weeks (from April 20, the time dedicated to the transmission of duels).

The average time that a person watched transmission was 13.28 minutes. The duel that was placed in the first place in relation to the time that the viewer remained was in the America vs Tigers, day 2 (April 15), with 24 minutes. The opposite case was recorded in a Querétaro against Atlético San Luis, with 6 minutes and 32 seconds.

Regarding the behavior in social networks, 18% of the interactions that were generated in social networks corresponded to content related to the eLiga MX, 25,400 interactions were reported per day. In total, there were 19 million comments, of which 45.7% were on Instagram.

The accounts with the most interactions during the competition were: Chivas, with 5.7 million; América, with 2.5 million and Liga BBVA MX, with 2 million.

After the first edition of the virtual football tournament, Liga MX announced on June 20 that They will give continuity to the competition, now it will be played by professional gamers.

Liga MX will continue the virtual tournament but now with professional gamers (Photo: Liga MX)

“There will be a continuation. We must wait for the launch of the FIFA 21 video game to resume activities. The approach is that each of the clubs has representation from professional gamers”Said Germán Elvira, Marketing Director of Liga MX, for the EFE news agency.

