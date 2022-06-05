Close Enough Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What We Know So Far

Close Enough is an adult animated sitcom made by J. G. Quintel in the United States. The project was originally scheduled to premiere on TBS in 2017, but it was delayed and rescheduled several times before finally launching on HBO Max on July 9, 2020.

Close Enough Season 3 Release Date

The series premiered on TBS on October 25, 2021, following the introduction of TBS and TNT’s Front Row blocks. Here we will know the Close Enough Season 3 Release Date, Cast, and Plot.

Critics have generally given the show a positive review compared to Quintel’s previous show, Regular Show.

Josh and Emily, a couple in their early thirties with a small daughter named Candice, share a Los Angeles duplex with their divorced friends Alex and Bridgette.

They get themselves into what appear to be ordinary home issues, which quickly develop in bizarre (and frequently science-fiction-like) ways.

Quintel’s previous series, Regular Show, ended its run on Cartoon Network in May 2017, four months after the series was announced. The show was supposed to premiere on TBS, but it was repeatedly postponed.

TBS had planned to air the program as part of its own animation block, but those plans fell through when production on The Cops was halted following Louis C.K.’s admission of sexual misconduct.

Close Enough Season 3 Cast

On October 29, 2019, HBO stated that the series would be moved to HBO Max instead. On June 15, 2020, the second part of the third episode aired at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival.

The sitcom got renewed for a 2nd season on August 6, 2020. The series was distributed globally by Netflix the next month, commencing September 14, 2020, in Latin America.

The 2nd season began on HBO Max on February 25, 2021. Close Enough Season 3 was confirmed on February 10, 2021, before the season launch. On May 26, 2021, Netflix launched the second season globally.

Close Enough Season 3 Plot

In traditional comedy style, each episode has its different storyline thread, with nothing in the way of a season-long story arc.

Instead, one of the significant characters frequently has a crisis, which is usually connected to growing older, raising a kid, coping with new relationships, and other issues that today’s millennials can relate to.

These common problems are subsequently thrown into a loop when they take an unexpected turn towards the bizarre, frequently with science fiction or fantasy twists.

What you need to know about Close Enough Season 3

The release of Close Enough Season 3 was revealed about two weeks before Season 2. The second season consists of eight 22- to 30-minute episodes. Season 3’s precise release date has yet to be determined.

However, it is expected to premiere sometime in the autumn. Season 3 producer and head writer Bill Oakley acknowledged the third season’s release in one of his tweets.

“Season 2 of “Close Enough” premieres on HBO Max on February 25th, and I am thrilled to finally reveal that I am now the Head Writer and Executive Producer for Season 3!” he says.

Overview of Close Enough Season 3

A couple in their early thirties is the focus of this show. They have a five-year-old daughter and share a home with two divorced friends. In a duplex, they all live together, located in the city of Los Angeles. Joshua Singleton is the main character in the series.

Josh is his nickname. He is depicted as a future video game creator who works for Plugger-Inners. Quintel himself provides the voice for him. Emily Ramirez is up next. Josh’s wife works as an assistant at FoodCorp, a food firm.

Gabrielle Walsh provides her voice. Then there’s Candice Singleton-Ramirez, their daughter. Jessica DiCicco plays her, and she has a hard time with her schoolwork.

Alex Dorpenberger, Josh’s best buddy and a community college professor, is one of the other characters. Emily’s best friend and Alex’s ex-wife, Bridgette Yoshida. The landlord of the duplex is Pearle Watson, a former LAPD detective.

Finally, Pearle’s adopted Caucasian son, Randy Trickle-Watson. There are also several recurring characters and voice performers on the program.

The Trailer of Close Enough Season 3

The complete lead ensemble is scheduled to return with their voice overs for Season 3, which includes the return of the principal family of Josh (voiced by J.G. Quintel), Emily (Gabrielle Walsh), and Candice (voiced by Jessica DiCicco).

The central family is set to be joined by their roommates Alex and Bridgette, played by Jason Mantzoukas and Kimiko Glenn, respectively, as well as their Landlord Pearle (Danielle Brooks), Candice’s school teacher Mr. Timothy (John Early), and the landlord’s son Randy, played by James Adomian.

Along with the main cast, the program has benefited from an outstanding roster of guest voice actors who have been on the show in different capacities, with some of the greatest names landing on the show, including “Weird” Al Yankovic, David Hasselhoff, and Jane Lynch. Tom Kenny, Keith David, Rachel Bloom, and Nicole Byer are cast, members.

