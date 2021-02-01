Moana 2: Confirmed Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Latest Updates!!

Watching Moana, we all can believe that Disney is doing its best when it comes to creating animated movies. Almost all the Disney animated movies will strike the heart of the viewers and making a permanent place there.

Moana was indeed a huge success for Disney with a huge number of fans as well as viewers. The animated movie was among the biggest hits of Disney back in 2016.

With the unique and heartwarming combination of a captivating storyline and fascinating songs, Moana manages to gross over $600 million. There are so many die-hard fans residing in every corner of the world.

All the fans and viewers have been eagerly waiting for the creators and directors to bring a sequel movie. The movie did manage to make everyone wonder if there will be another movie sequel to Moana.

Directed by Ron Clements and John Musker, Moana is indeed one of the most popular and successful animated movies from Disney. Will there be Moana 2? Most fans and audience have the same question since they did watch Disney Moana. Here’s everything we know about Moana 2.

About Moana 2

Moana, as you all know is an American Disney Animated movie that has tons of viewers and fans. Walt Disney Animation Studios is the production studio of Moana. It was on December 30, 2016, when Moana did release and create hype among animation movie lovers.

The animated film was immensely popular and soon become a blockbuster hit. It was a critically acclaimed adventurous movie that features many talented actors and amazing characters.

Due to the excellent directors, Moana did get nominations for the Academy Award. Along with getting a lot of attention from the fans and lovers, Moana keeps on getting fame and popularity. Also, the immense popularity is one of the reasons why most fans demand the movie sequel.

Moana features great characters that are played by talented and amazing actors. Not only the animated movie has an emotional storyline but also it has stunning animations and catchy musical songs.

It happens to be Lin-Manuel Miranda from Mary Poppins Returns who did write some of the beautiful songs. Taika Waititi from Thor: Ragnarok did manage to write an early version of the script of Moana.

The upcoming movie sequel will surely prove to be a worldwide blockbuster hit. The movie sequel will definitely manage to become one of the most anticipated and popular animation movies of the year.

There are so many rumors and speculations that are circulating among the fans. But unfortunately, there are no official updates from the team yet. The official confirmation from the animation studio is nowhere to be seen.

Also, there is not a word out when we are talking about Moana 2. So that will directly mean you all will have to wait for some more time. Until then, let us have a look at what we know about Moana 2 so far.

When Will Moana 2 Release?

Moana did release back in 2016 theatrically in the United States. The release of the animation movie was on Blu-ray (2D as well as 3D) and DVD on March 7. 2017 by Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment. A large number of viewers have been searching for the release date of Moana 2. But it is sad to know the official release date of Moana 2 is yet to reveal.

However, our sources did confirm that Disney is currently moving forward to talk with Dwayne Johnson and Auli’i for the sequel movie. If we believe the rumors then the adventures of Moana are cooking well to entertain the audience again.

But no official communication did take place. So you will just have to wait a little bit more to hear the premiere date of Moana 2.

As soon as the release date of Moana 2 will be out, our readers will be the first ones to get the word. We are going to update all of you about the premiere date when Disney will give the confirmation. While waiting for Moana 2, you can watch Moana on Disney+hotstar.

Moana 2 Renewal Status

As you all know, the Coronavirus pandemic did not leave any sector out of its dreadful reach. The entertainment sector has to put a halt to all the movies, TV shows, and other content that are going through its filming and production stage.

Among so many movies and shows that are affected by the global pandemic, Moana 2 belongs to the list of names. The long-awaited animated movie, Moana 2 has a negative renewal status. There is not much information about the movie sequel yet.

But we all are hoping for the Moana 2 movie to hit the screens at some point in 2022. Most fans believe that the renewal announcement for Moana 2 will happen soon.

Who Will Be In The Cast of Moana 2?

Almost all of your favorite characters from Moana (2016) will be back to entertain you all in the movie sequel. Although there is no official announcement that confirms the cast members of Moana 2, we hope that the following cast members will appear in Moana 2. The cast members that may reprise their characters for Moana 2 are as follows:

Auli’I Cravalho will play the character in and as Moana, the daughter of a village chief named, Tui and his wife Sina.

Dwayne Johnson reprises Maui who happens to be a gentleman that embarks on a journey with Moana.

Rachel House plays Tala who happens to be Tui’s mother and Moana’s paternal grandmother.

Temuera Marrison as Tui, Moana’s father who also happens to be the chief of Motunui Island, and Tala’s son.

Jemaine Clement will be seen as Tamatoa, a big Lalotai crab.

Nicole Scherzinger plays Moana’s mother and wife to Tui and goes by the name Sina.

Alan Tudyk will be as Heihei, Moana’s pet. People also refer to him as Villager number 3.

Louise Bush will reprise the role of Moana’s toddler.

Chris Jackson will serve as Tui’s singing voice.

Oscar Kightley plays the role of a fisherman.

There will be chances of Moana 2 including some totally new characters along with the leading actors. So you all may get the chance to experience a whole new journey with new characters and actors.

Moana 2 – Story Plot

No plot synopsis or storyline is known yet for Moana 2. Also, you must know that the official trailer or teaser has not been released yet. So there is very little that we know right now about the story plot of Moana 2.

We will be back with more updates on Moana 2 along with a broader storyline expectation when there will be more information about the movie sequel. Do not forget to let us know in the comments how excited you are for Moana 2.