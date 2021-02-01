“High School DXD” Season 5 – Release Date, Cast, Story Plot, and Everything We Know So Far

Animes are what you can call immensely popular right now among teenagers and youngsters. There is a huge number of people who have been watching the anime series. Most fans and anime lovers watch it to enjoy and experience a fresh and exciting storyline.

High School DXD has been one of the immensely popular Japanese anime series. The prominent anime has always been a part of the controversy. Due to its fascinating plot and brilliant storyline, High School DXD did manage to create a humongous fanbase.

There is an enormous number of fans as well as viewers who have been eagerly waiting for the anime series to premiere its next part.

The anime series did a successful run of four exciting and interesting seasons. But since the fourth season of High School DXD did premiere, all the series lovers are hoping for the next part.

High School DXD is also based on the manga series that goes by the same name similar to other anime series. As all the fans have been waiting for the latest update about High School DXD Season 5, here we are to make you happy.

It is surely an exciting piece of news to know that High School DXD did get the confirmation for its Season 5. Yes, all of you will be happy to know that you can again enjoy watching your favorite character in the anime series.

The highly popular anime, High School DXD is soon going to return with another exciting season to entertain its audience and fans. The anime indeed is a must-watch series for all the anime lovers out there.

Now that you all know that your favorite anime series is going to make a come back with its upcoming installment, you will surely want to know everything about it.

Most fans have been waiting for a long period of time to know the release date, cast, story plot, and latest updates about High School DXD Season 5. So here we are, with everything we know so far about the next part of High School DXD.

High School DXD Season 5

High School DXD, as you all know is a popular Japanese fantasy, romance, and supernatural anime series. The series happens to be the novel adaptation of the same name.

The Japanese light novel series, High School DXD is penned down by Ichiei Ishibumi. While Miyama-Zero happens to be the illustrator of the novel series. The anime series has been popular all over the world.

It will not be incorrect to say that the anime series has fans residing in almost every corner of the world. All the fans and series lovers have been wondering if they will get a chance to watch their favorite anime series again or not. High School DXD did manage to occupy a permanent place in the heart of the viewers.

When you will be watching the first episode of any season, it will not be possible for you to leave the anime before watching the season finale. The director of High School DXD, Yoshifumi Sueda did serve the anime series beautifully.

The viewers watching the first season of High School DXD became die-hard fans. There are so many viewers who have been watching the High School DXD series from the first season.

The immense popularity along with so interesting storyline is one of the reasons why most fans have been waiting with bated breath for the anime to premiere its upcoming season. It was in July 2018, when the final episode of the previous season did release. Since then, almost every fan has the same question, When can they watch the next part of the series?

It comes as no surprise that the series lovers have been demanding the next part of the series. But it is sure that there are several difficulties that the directors have to deal with.

So the delay in the premiere schedule of High School DXD Season 5 was sure. You must know that the command is now in the hands of Passione Studio.

Passione Studio and Sueda did manage to announce the confirmation for the renewal of High School DXD. The series will surely continue with the Hero Oppai Dragon Arc from the manga series.

The previous season did manage to cover Volumes 9 and 10 from the light novels. Also, the anime seems to follow the manga series closely. So there is no doubt in saying that the next part of the anime will cover volumes 11 and 12 of the manga. Let us now move forward to know more about High School DXD Season 5.

Will There Be Another Series For High School DXD?

As you all know, the previous season of High School DXD was indeed a huge success. There have been tons of fans and followers who have been hoping for the anime series to release its next part.

The anime series keeps on surprising fans with each exciting season passing by. You need to know that the fourth season of the anime series, High School DXD did conclude in 2018. Since then, most fans have been wondering if they will get another series to enjoy or not.

The enormous fanbase has the same common question and that is when they are going to watch High School DXD Season 5. Almost everyone is waiting with bated breath to know the release date or at least the renewal confirmation for the fifth season of High School DXD.

The show did manage to release four seasons successfully with an increasing number of fans and lovers. It will be possible for you to find die-hard fans showing their excitement and hope for the next part of the anime series.

All of you must know that the anime series did get the renewal confirmation from the studio to go for the next season. You all should have an idea of the current production studio and that is Passione Studio. Yes, Passione Studio did manage to take over the command of the production for High School DXD Season 5.

As Director Sueda confirms, he is going to pick a tiny little portion of the story from the light novel series only to adapt the storyline into creating the anime series. It is sure that Yoshifumi Sueda did decide what he should be including in the sequel series and what he should not.

The best thing about the upcoming season is that the series will bring a full package of entertainment, excitement, and enjoyment to its enormous fanbase.

High School DXD Season 5 – Release Date

Unfortunately, the official release date for High School DXD Season 5 is yet to reveal officially. It is sure that the next part of the anime series did get the renewal confirmation from the Passione Studio.

But the production studio is yet to release the official premiere date. All of you should know that Passione Studio is well-known for working on a single anime at a time.

Passione Studio seems a little bit busy with the release of the anime series, Citrus. Then the production studio was busy with the premiere of High School DXD Hero in June. While there was a recent release of the comedy anime series, Hinako.

As of now, Passione Studio has been working on Z/X Code Reunion anime which did air on October 8, 2019. The production studio is then busy working on Project BB, new anime. That will directly mean that Passione Studio will only work on High School DXD Season 5 after Project [B.B] will air.

Everything depends on how the schedule of Passione Studio follows up. The current and future schedule of Passione Studio will only decide when it will be premiering the fifth season of High School DXD.

Our best guess for the premiere date of High School DXD Season 5 will be either in the fall of 2021 or early 2022. Until then, you can watch the previous seasons of High School DXD.

What Happened So Far In High School DXD?

All the previous seasons of High School DXD Season 5 are so amazing and exciting to watch. When you will watch one after another season from the first season, it is sure that you will feel that the series keeps on becoming interesting with each season passing by.

From the previous seasons, we know that the story will mainly focus on Kuoh Academy or Kuo Gakuen. Kuoh Academy is a co-ed school organization that happens to have a secret.

The secret about the school is that it is a home for several fallen angels including good as well as bad angels. As the series moves forward, we know that Issei Hyoudou is the main character of the anime.

Issei has his own desires of having a Harem of his own and dating some of the beautiful girls from his school. Unknown to his destiny, a beautiful girl named Yuuma Amano asked Issei to go on a date. Yuuma was one of the fallen angels who stabbed Issei to death.

However, Issei gets another chance to live his life. Thanks to the lovely senior Rias Gremory who did manage to bring Issei back to life. But Rias had her own intentions to fulfill by bringing him back to life. Later on, Rias lets her servant Issei work for Occult Research Club.

Now, Issei will have to learn how he can fight and defend himself in the world of devils and angels to survive in his second life. The anime series keeps on becoming interesting and exciting. That is the reason why we assure you that High School DXD is a must-watch anime for all the viewers.

The entertainment doubles when the team will mature enough to battle against Loki, the god of mischief. It will be among the impossible things to win when the opponent happens to be Loki.

There is a lot of things that viewers will have to look forward to in the upcoming season of High School DXD. But it is sure that you will have to wait for some more time to get the release date of High School DXD Season 5.

Who Will Be In The Cast Of High School DXD Season 5?

High School DXD did always manage somehow to thrill the audience and viewers. Season 1 to 4 of High School DXD will make sure to entertain you to the fullest. But you must know that the director is accountable to pick out the talented and amazing actors to play the character roles.

High School DXD Season 5 is making its way to the viewers and so you will be curious to know which cast members are going to appear in the next part.

At the current moment, no cast members are officially declared for the upcoming season of High School DXD. But we are sure that all of your favorite characters and cast members will be back to reprise their roles in High School DXD Season 5.

One of the reasons behind the immense popularity of the anime is the same characters entertaining the audience through all four seasons. That is why the makers will definitely include the same team of characters for the next part of the series.

The leading characters that are going to appear in High School DXD Season 5 are:

Issei Hyodo

Rias Gremory

Asia Argento

Akeno Himejima

Koneko Toujo

What Will High School DXD Season 5 Be About?

The story of High School DXD Season 5 will pick up from where it left the audience in the previous season. There are so many viewers and fans who are complaining about Season 4 leaving them with many loose ends. But all those loose ends will get tied up in the upcoming season of High School DXD.

Season 5 of High School DXD will surely be about the comeback of Yuki Kaju, Ayana Taketaksu, and Yuko Hikasa, among others. The next part of the anime series will surely bring a lot of fun, excitement, and thrill to the table.

The new season will take up the additional source material from the light novels. There may be chances of High School DXD Season 5 to adapt volumes 10 and 11 of the light novel series.

The next part will begin with a middle-class promotion test for which Issei, Akeno, and Kiba are preparing their best to ace it. High School DXD Season 5 will surely be full of twists and turns. So you all need to get yourself ready to wait for some more time to watch the upcoming season of High School DXD.

