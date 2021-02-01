“Vinland Saga” Season 2 – Release Date, Cast, Story Plot, and Everything We Know So Far

Vinland Saga, as you all know is one of the most anticipated anime series that a large number of audiences love to watch. Almost each and every fan follower is keeping out an eye to get any update.

About Vinland Saga Season 2

Among so many exciting and interesting anime series, Vinland Saga has its own unique place. Vinland Saga is a Japanese historical manga series that did manage to make a significant place in the heart of the viewers.

As soon as any individual will watch the first few episodes of Vinland Saga, there will be an increase in the list of fans. The manga series is beautifully written and illustrated by Makoto Yukimura.

As a series lover, you should know that the anime series did publish under Kodansha. That too happens to be in the monthly magazine – Monthly Afternoon. The monthly magazine in which the manga series is getting a platform to reach a wider audience was based aimed at young adult men. There is a total of 22 volumes in tankobon format that readers love.

It is sure that you all will know about Vinland Saga being set within the times of Vikings. However, it seems like a time where the life of the young Thorfinn goes astray. It was only when his father.

Thors who happens to be a well-known and famous retired warrior got killed on his way back. Thorfinn, as you all know wants the jurisdiction of his enemy who did manage to kill his father.

Thorfinn has the hope that when he will get stronger and bigger then he will get revenge for his father’s murder. That will surely let all the viewers think that the anime series is loosely the adaptation of Thorfinn Karlsefni in search for Vinland.

The anime series, Vinland Saga is indeed what you can call a masterpiece for all the anime lovers looking for fresh and interesting anime content.

The anime series is not only inspiring and exciting but also the viewers will get to experience Viking Times. There is a lot of things that viewers can learn while watching the Vinland Saga series.

Vinland Saga will basically tell the story about Karlsefni Thorfinn who is famous to populate the Vinland. Vinland is the place that will later be known as North America. Also, you need to know that Thorfinn was only following the footsteps of another legend. Leif Erikson happens to be the one to discover Vinland first.

As of now, Vinland Saga seems to be in its final arc when we are talking about its manga series update. Yukimura has a plan to release 50 chapters for the final arc and he has already managed to make about 10 chapters.

That is the reason why we can expect the Vinland Saga series to run for as long as 3 to 5 years. Keep scrolling down to know more about Vinland Saga Season 2.

Vinland Saga Season 2 Release Date

As of now, there is no official announcement about the release date of the second season of the Vinland Saga series. It is very unfortunate to know that the fans are not going to get the official premiere date anytime sooner.

At the current moment, you all can expect the official announcement to happen in late 2021 or early 2022. There is a lot of things that all the fans should look forward to when we are talking about Season 2 of Vinland Saga.

WIT Studio who happens to be the series creator for Season 1 is surely not in the bright light. Recently, the production studio did manage to premiere Attack on Titan which happens to be one of the most successful anime series.

There are almost 3 anime titles that they did create in 2020 but only a single title is complete. It is unclear and uncertain when the Vinland Saga series will start its production.

Kodansha will surely be going to fund the upcoming season of Vinland Saga. While the series will also get served by Production IG, Dentsu, and Twin Engine. The only thing that all the viewers and series lovers can do right now is to wait.

Until then, you can either watch the first season of Vinland Saga or you can watch another exciting anime series such as One Punch Man and My Hero Academia.

What Is The Story Plot Of Vinland Saga Season 2?

You must know that the story plot of Vinland Saga consists of four parts. That includes War Arc, Slave Arc, Eastern Expedition Arc, and Vinland Arc. In the first season of Vinland Saga, we all did witness the War Arc.

That will mean that the Slave Arc is what we are going to witness in the upcoming season of Vinland Saga. The Slave Arc or Ketil Farm Arc is what most fans consider to be the peak of the series. It will be the Arc that will make this amazing series a masterpiece.

Season 2 of Vinland Saga will aim to reflect all the incidents of Slave Arc. It is sure that Thorfinn will face a lot of new challenges and enemies in the next part. Due to the character development, it will be possible that it can change the genre of the series.

The new chapter or part of the anime series will indeed bring his true self into the light. Along with some new allies, Thorfinn will be up for a series of exciting adventures.

All the fans and series lovers should know that the series follows Scandinavian epics. The show will ensure to reflect England during the times when Dane was in control. While it will also depict the Viking invasions at the beginning of the 11th century. You need to know that the story plot is all about taking vengeance and revenge. Thorfinn leads a journey to take revenge when his family was killed.

Heartbreaking stories and amazing characters are what make the story plot of Vinland Saga more interesting. Vinland Saga is indeed a must-watch series for all the anime lovers out there who like to get some thrill, excitement, and entertainment.

The Cast of Vinland Saga Season 2

There has not been any word that confirms the official star cast of Vinland Saga Season 2. But we are hoping that all the main and leading characters from the previous season will be coming back to reprise their character roles. Most of your favorite actors will return to entertain you with another exciting season.

The star cast will include Thorfinn, Thorkell, Askeladd, Ylva, Einar, Bjorn, Willibald, and Sweyn, among others. All the amazing characters will make sure to entertain the audience in the upcoming season.

What To Expect From Vinland Saga Season 2?

The first season of Vinland Saga did manage to conclude with airing 54 entertaining episodes. So the upcoming season will pick up the storyline from where it left in the previous season.

Vinland Saga Season 2 is more likely to continue from Episode 55. It is sure that the next part of the anime series will be bringing a lot of excitement to the viewers.

In the previous season, you all did witness the execution of King Sweyn. Also, it was Prince Canute who did execute Askeladd. King Canute was the one to sell king Thorfinn as a slave.

But it is so remarkable to see how Thorfinn will make his way through impossible situations to progress further. The next season tends to bring slavery tendency along with the corresponding war in the Vinland Saga series.

The upcoming season of Vinland Saga will make sure to provide the viewers with a full package of entertaining and inspiring moments. One of the best things that series lovers will find in the second season is the new adventures of Thorfinn. It will be possible for any and every fan to enjoy the upcoming season to the fullest.

Vinland Saga Season 2 Official Trailer

The official trailer of Vinland Saga Season 2 is yet to release. There is no official announcement for the premiere of the official trailer for the upcoming part. So it is sure that you all will have to wait for some more months in order to get glimpses of the next part. The only thing you need to do is wait for the official trailer to release for the second season of Vinland Saga.

As soon as the new official trailer will premiere, all our readers will be the first ones to get the update. Keep checking our website regularly to get more updates.

Are you excited to watch Vinland Saga Season 2? Let us know in the comments!!