Skater Girl Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

This is an Indian as well as an American film. Also, it contains a lot of drama and sports of course. This will be soon released on Netflix which is an OTT platform and everyone is waiting for this series.

The story is all about a skater girl who is living in a rural area and wants to do something different with her life. If you want to know more about this film, read the article right below:

Skater Girl Released on the OTT platform Netflix

The film was shooted in Rajasthan in India. The film is around 107 minutes and it’s based on a girl who learns skateboarding and masters it because as we know that she wanted to do something new for herself.

Both the USA and India are involved in this amazing film and since then the fans couldn’t wait for the release dates.

The film was directed by Manjari Makijany and it was produced by Manjari Makijany, Vinati Makijani, and Emmanuel Pappas.

The storyline was given by Manjari Makijani and Vinati Makijani. Also, the screenplay of this film was done by Manjari Makijany and Vinati Makijani. The film is taken under Skatepark Films and Mac Productions.

Skater Girl Cast:

Rachel Sanchita Gupta as Prerna, Shradhha Gaikwad as Gunjan, Anurag Arora as Mahesh, Jonathan Readwin as Erick, Swati Das as Shanti, Vivek Yadav as Tipu, Sohan Suhalka as Vishwinath, Sahidur Rahaman as Police Officer.

Ankit Rao as Vikram, Ambrish Saxena as Ramkesh, Amrit Maghera as Jessica, Waheeda Rehman as Maharani, Shafin Patel as Ankush will be there in casting the film. If there are any changes we will definitely let you know with this website.

Skater Girl Release Date:

So the popular film will be releasing on 11th June 2021 on the most famous OTT platform which is none other than Netflix.

The film will be released in two different languages which are Hindi and of course English.

Skater Girl Trailer:

The official trailer is out of the mind-blowing and amazing film, if you have not watched the trailer yet, you can now because the trailer is right below this:

If you want to know more about this film or any news, stay tuned to this website because here we post the latest news with official updates.

Also, do not forget to bookmark this website so that you do not miss any notifications from us in any kind of situation.