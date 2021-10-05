Marvel’s Famous Characters “The Falcon” and “The Winter Soldier” Will Have A New Special Effects Supervisor “Eric Leven”

Marvel Studios continues to form the team that will be behind the cameras of “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier”. One of his first series for Disney that will drink directly from the film universe.

Because it will feature the return of Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan as “Sam Wilson” and “Bucky Barnes”.

On this occasion, from HN Entertainment we can read that the Special Effects Supervisor Eric Leven Did Join The Production of the Series to Play the Same Role. In Leven’s curriculum, we can also find the series “The Orville” or the movie “Cloverfield” among others.

Daredevil’s Costume is Totally Inspired By The Comics

The Shooting will start this month. So it is normal that as the date approaches we will have more news about it. Derek Kolstad will write the series while Malcolm Spellman will act as showrunner.