Microsoft announces that xCloud will arrive in beta tomorrow to iOS devices via web

Microsoft’s long-awaited cloud gaming service called Xbox Cloud Gaming, or just xCloud, is coming to iOS tomorrow in beta format. It is a long-awaited service by gamers from the Redmond console, which from tomorrow will be able to use it from the browser. This means that iPhone and iPad users will be able to access their cloud game catalog from Safari, bypassing the App Store.

xCloud in beta available tomorrow on iPhone and iPad

The xCloud beta that will allow users to play Xbox Cloud Gaming will be limited and by invitation, as reported in The Verge. Users who are invited can access Xbox Game Pass Ultimate from the iPhone and iPad. In addition, conventional PC computers will also be able to participate.

The available game catalog has around 100 titles that can be played on Edge, Chrome or Safari. Xbox games can be played with port or bluetooth controllers compatible with the device. Although touch controls are also offered on the screen.

The limited beta is our time to test and learn. We will continuously send invitations to players in the 22 supported countries, improving the experience and adding support to more devices. Our plan is to speedily iterate and open it up to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in the coming months so that more people have the opportunity to play Xbox in whole new ways.

The launch of the service comes after a time of tug of war between Cupertino and Redmond, on the occasion of cloud games. Some services that are going further and further in their attempts to offer a catalog of cutting-edge games playable on any device.

xCloud and the dispute with the Apple App Store

Last year, Microsoft and Apple staged a small confrontation on account of the entry of xCloud to the App Store. Those from Cupertino prevented your access to your app distribution platform, initially claiming the breach of certain rules.

A month later, in September, Apple made changes to the rules of the App Store. And it did so with the express intention of accommodating cloud gaming services like Microsoft’s. One of the most important changes was that these types of games would be allowed as long as the developer listed them individually in the store, with their own tab and metadata. Something that Microsoft refused to do.

As an alternative, Apple has always suggested to initiatives such as xCloud, Amazon’s Moon or GeForce NOW to use the web. A path that has finally been chosen by Microsoft and that will debut tomorrow on Apple devices in beta.

Another point of friction with the App Store between both companies comes at the expense of Fortnite and its expulsion from it after breaking the rules. Microsoft came to the rescue of Epic Games last year, while the latter has ignored that the model of the game consoles is tremendously similar to that of Apple.