Black Sails Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Treasure Island, which was written by Robert Louis Stevenson in 1883, was meant to be a prequel to an American historical fiction TV show Black Sails, which takes place on the island of New Providence.

It first appeared on the internet for free on YouTube and other streaming as well as video-on-demand sites. It first aired on cable TV a week later. In the show, pirates on the run fight against the British government’s attempts to stop them.

Starz ordered a second season with ten episodes on July 26, 2013, as well as the season started on Jan 24, 2015. The show has been renewed six months before the beginning of the first season because of how well it was received just at San Diego Comic-Con.

When a show is so popular for four seasons, it’s natural to wonder if season 4 was the last one, or if there will be a much-anticipated season 5. Read on to learn all there is to know about season 5 of Black Sails.

Black Sails Season 5 Release Date

There probably won’t be a fifth season of Black Sails. As Season 4 comes to a quick end, it seems like Black Sails is focusing like a laser on its climax.

Fans have also known since the 2016 summer that the end of this season will be the conclusion of Black Sails.

And it has been clear since the beginning of the season when the main storylines of the show were wrapped up and important characters were killed off.

Co-creator Jonathan E. Steinberg said in a press release that he and the show’s producers had to tread a fine line when deciding how to end the show after Season 4.

They all agreed that what was planned for Season 4 would be the best way to end the show’s constant buildup to “Treasure Island.”

Even though most reviews of Black Sails have been bad, Starz had also done pretty well with its release. Because it was shown in almost 200 nations and territories, each episode of the first 3 years averaged 3.6 million visitors on different platforms. In 2014, the show was also nominated for 20 awards and won two Emmys.

The TV show has always happened before Treasure Island, but it is getting closer to all those scenes now.

The artifact is there, and a few of the characters from the book have shown up. The show has done a great job of finding a balance between both the Stevenson characters and the ones from Black Sails.

Black Sails Season 5 Cast

Main article: Characters from Black Sails

Toby Stephens as James McGraw/Flint

Hannah New as Eleanor Guthrie

Luke Arnold as “Long” John Silver

Jessica Parker Kennedy as Max

Tom Hopper as William “Billy Bones” Manderly

Zach McGowan as Charles Vane (seasons 1–3)

Toby Schmitz as Jack Rackham

Clara Paget as Anne Bonny

Mark Ryan as Hal Gates (season 1)

Hakeem Kae-Kazim as Mr. Scott (seasons 1–3)

Sean Cameron Michael as Richard Guthrie (seasons 1–2)

Louise Barnes as Miranda Hamilton/Barlow (seasons 1–3)

Rupert Penry-Jones as Lord Thomas Hamilton (seasons 2, 4)

Luke Roberts as Woodes Rogers (seasons 3–4)

Ray Stevenson as Edward Teach (seasons 3–4)

David Wilmot as Israel Hands (season 4)

Harriet Walter as Marion Guthrie (season 4)

Black Sails Season 5 Trailer

Black Sails Season 5 Plot

