MF Ghost Season 2: Release Date, and Everything You Need to Know

The second season of MF Ghost will premiere in 2024, as previously announced. On Sunday, December 17, 2023, at 12:26 a.m. JST, a 15-second teaser video was posted to YouTube and Twitter, revealing details about the second season.

Shuichi Shigeno’s MF Ghost manga series serves as the basis for the second season of MF Ghost. The acclaimed manga Initial D has a follow-up in this series. In September 2017, Kodansha’s Weekly Young Magazine started serializing the manga.

Many people in the anime and manga communities are eagerly awaiting the release of the second volume of the street racing comic. The impending second season of MF Ghost will be examined in this post.

MF Ghost Season 2 Release Date

In the year 2024, the anime version of MF Ghost will soon be available to see. In an adrenaline-fueled teaser video released on December 17, the return of MF Ghost was confirmed at some point in 2024.

Season 2 is anticipated to launch in the late fall or early winter, after the October 2023 premiere on Tokyo MX, BS11, and the RKB Mainichi Broadcasting channel. However, an official release timetable is still pending.

MF Ghost Storyline

The events of the series unfold in a dystopian future when autonomous electric vehicles replace their internal combustion-powered predecessors, somewhere between the years 2020 and 2030. On the other hand, Ryosuke Takahashi (of the Initial D series) started a huge organization in Japan called MFG that races internal combustion automobiles on the street.

A 19-year-old Japanese-British man named Kanata Rivington has recently emerged on the scene, competing under the pseudonym Kanata Katagiri. He is seen driving a Toyota 86 and outperforming top-tier European cars like the Lamborghini Huracán LP 610-4, Ferrari 488 GTB, Lotus Exige, Alfa Romeo 4C, Lexus LC500, and Porsche 911 Carrera (991).

Takumi Fujiwara, the protagonist of the Initial D series and a world champion downhill and rally racer, trained Kanata at the Royal Donington Racing School in the United Kingdom. Finding his long-lost father is his only motivation.

MF Ghost Season 2 Cast

Season 2 of MF Ghost has not yet announced its official roster, but fans are hoping that many of the original cast members—especially the major characters—will come back for more.

Yuma Uchida as Kanata Katagiri

Ayane Sakura as Ren Saionji

Daisuke Ono as Shun Aiba

Hiroshi Kamiya as Michael Beckenbauer

Hiroki Yasumoto as Fujin Ishigami

Tasuku Hatanaka as Ogata

Coco Hayashi as Mami Sato

Junichi Suwabe as Kaito Akaba

Kenta Miyake as E. Hanninen

MF Ghost Season 2 Trailer

Background footage of a vehicle driving down a straightaway opened the second season teaser trailer for MF Ghost. The main character of the anime, Kanata Rivington, owns this particular car—a Toyota 86 GT. At the end of the trailer, the screen went black, and the words “Next season coming in 2024” appeared.

The red automobile in the second season teaser of MF Ghost is a major element throughout the anime. The Toyota 86 GT now owned by Kanata was formerly owned by a figure called Ogata. A technician at heart, he has nothing but contempt for EVs and a penchant for gas-powered automobiles. The Boxter 4 engine that Kanata’s automobile is equipped with is a Toyota-engineered, naturally aspirated unit.

MF Ghost Season 1 Rating

While MyAnimeList gives the anime a 7.7, IMDb gives it an 8.2. Which says a lot about how the audience and its already-popular followers feel about it.

Where to watch MF Ghost?

Crunchyroll now has “MF Ghost: Season 1” available for streaming or for free with advertising. You may also purchase “MF Ghost: Season 1” from the Microsoft Store for digital download.

So that viewers everywhere may enjoy the excitement, Crunchyroll plans to broadcast the series. The official YouTube account for MF Ghost also has episodes.