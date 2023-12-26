Join Inori in her enchanting light novel series, I’m in Love with the Villainess, Watashi no Oshi wa Akuyaku Reijō, as she brings you a forthcoming anime adaptation that will transport you to a realm of romance and danger.

Fans can’t contain their excitement as the official website has dropped a plethora of new information on the anime: the release date of October, a fascinating key visual, more character bios, and the first promotional video. Keep reading if you’re interested in learning more about the anime, as we’ll give you the rundown of all the recent developments.

Where to watch I’m in Love with the Villainess?

Around the globe, Crunchyroll will host the official premiere of I’m in Love with the Villainess. We recommend that you subscribe to Crunchyroll right away if you want to watch I’m in Love With The Villainess episodes as soon as they air in Japan. That way, you can watch all the episodes whenever they come out.

Fans should stick with Crunchyroll for the time being, as no other streaming provider has made any formal statements.

I’m in Love with the Villainess Plot

An average office worker named Rei Ohashi dies of exhaustion from her job when she is unexpectedly reborn as Revolution’s protagonist, Rae Taylor. Despite this, Rae is uninterested in any of the three first romance paths that include the princes of the Bauer Kingdom.

She has her sights set on the game’s antagonist, Claire François, instead. With her insight into what’s to come in the game, Rae seeks to save Claire’s happy ending from the impending upheaval.

I’m in Love with the Villainess Cast

Rae Taylor Voiced by: Yu Serizawa (Japanese); Hannah Alyea (English)

Taking center stage. She was an office worker who, after death from overwork, was reborn as Revolution, the protagonist of her beloved game.

Claire François Voiced by: Karin Nanami (Japanese); Lindsay Sheppard (English)

The original game’s villain and Rae’s current sweetheart. As a noble who upholds the kingdom’s existing aristocratic order, she often holds commoners—and Rae in particular—in low esteem; yet, her biases only serve to annoy and perplex her when Rae expresses interest in her.

Rod Bauer Voiced by: KENN (Japanese); Corey Wilder (English)

Being one of the romance possibilities in the original game, he is the oldest heir within the royal line of the Bauer Kingdom. Because of his good appearance and talent, he often has an army of dedicated female followers.

Thane Bauer Voiced by: Daisuke Namikawa (Japanese); Oscar Seung (English)

The original game’s romantic choice is the second son of the royal dynasty of the Bauer Kingdom.

Yu Bauer Voiced by: Yoko Hikasa (Japanese); Ciarán Strange (English)

The third member of the royal line of the Bauer Kingdom has a potential romantic interest in the first game.

Misha Jur Voiced by: Aimi (Japanese); Marisa Duran (English)

Both Rae and her closest buddy live together. She comes from a long line of nobility that fell out of favor and became commoners.

Lene Aurousseau Voiced by: Ikumi Hasegawa (Japanese); Kara Edwards (English)

Claire’s maid, with whom she has had an almost sisterly relationship for as long as Claire can remember.

Loretta Kugret Voiced by: Sara Matsumoto (Japanese); Erin Nicole Lundquist (English)

Someone Claire’s acquaintance from her youth. She is from the illustrious House Kugret, which has a long tradition of military duty.

Pipi Barlier Voiced by: Minami Kurisaka (Japanese); Abigail Blythe (English)

Someone Claire’s acquaintance from her youth. She comes from a long line of influential people in Bauer’s business sector; her family is the House Barlier.

Manaria Sousse Voiced by: Nana Mizuki (Japanese); Katelyn Barr (English)

An international princess who has known Claire since they were little. After being banished from her country due to her sexual status, this tomboyish, out-of-the-closet lesbian moves to the Royal Academy.

I’m in Love with the Villainess Trailer

You can see the whole storyline develop in the I’m in Love With The Villainess trailer. The original “Rival” male protagonists, together with Rei, Claire, and Martha, are visible. The entire tone is perfect for this genre, and Rei and Claire’s expressions are both humorous and innocent.