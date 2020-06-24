Marvel's Avengers War Table: we comment on the event on Twitch today at 18:00

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Starting at 18:00 on Wednesday 24 June, our editorial staff will be live on Everyeye's Twitch channel to follow the Marvel's Avengers War Table event, the new adventure of Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix focused on the Avengers.

The digital event will allow the Californian software house to reveal further surprises and information on this title after confirming the release of Marvel's Avengers on PS5 and Xbox Series X. During the show War Table, whose departure is scheduled for 19:00 on June 24, the guys from Crystal Dynamics also promise to show us some new gameplay scenes that will shed light on the contents and activities to be carried out in the different ways of the title, including the cooperative.

In the hour that anticipates the start of streaming, therefore, on the Tey channel of Everyeye we will summarize all the news and discuss with you the ambitions that accompany this project linked toMarvel universe and his most iconic superheroes.

As usual, we invite you to subscribe to our Twitch channel and activate the bell icon to receive all notifications so you don't miss any of the events scheduled during this summer. Looking forward to attend the War Table organized by Crystal Dynamics with you comment live on Twitch in the company of our editorial staff, we refer you to this in-depth analysis with all the details on Marvel's Avengers. In the meantime, we remind you that the new Square Enix blockbuster action adventure will be available from September 4 on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia.