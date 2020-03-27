Sports

LaLiga calculates that almost half of professional clubs will present an ERTE in the next ten days

March 27, 2020
LaLiga, chaired by Javier Tebas, has planned a total of 20 ERTE of professional football in the next 10 days due to the coronavirus crisis.

The last club to present a Temporary Employment Regulation File has been the RCD Espanyol. In your case, the ERTE will affect the first team, the women's team, Espanoyl B, Juvenil and Juvenil B.

An Espanyol who has offered the Generalitat, which has willingly accepted his Dani Jarque facilities and its stadium in Cornellá for whatever it takes.

LaLiga met last Thursday with the Association of Spanish Soccer Players (AFE) and they did not reach an agreement on the ERTEs, according to Antón Meana. From the association, ERTEs are a tool that they continue to reject.



