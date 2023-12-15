Kiznaiver Season 2: Release Date, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know

If an anime is good or bad, it all comes down to the plot and the animation. The animation in “Kiznaiver” is so breathtaking that it’s easy to lose track of the story and other elements due to the overwhelming visuals.

The studio’s hard work shines through in every single episode. Comparing it to Trigger’s earlier works, such as ‘Kill la Kill’ and ‘Little Witch Academia,’ reveals that it fails miserably in most other aspects. The anime has much too many characters for a 12-episode program, even if each one has a distinct personality.

Everyone loves an anime with some elegance and charm, even if they aren’t necessarily seeking a deep narrative with fully realized characters. “Kiznaiver” succeeds in delivering both, which is likely why the program is only somewhat good overall. Try it out if all you want is a few hours of mindless visual entertainment.

Kiznaiver Season 2 Renewal Status

Trigger has done what it does best: abandoned Kiznaiver fans after only one season. The studio has no intentions to continue the tale at this time, even if they haven’t canceled the anime. The requests for a sequel have been steadily rising for more than four years. On the other hand, the odds of the anime’s revival seem to be minimal.

The success of the first season is one of the key reasons why Kiznaiver Season 2 may not be greenlit. The show’s creators went bankrupt after the first season.

Neither the viewership nor the sales of the DVDs and Blu-rays were up to the standards set by the producers. The anime was a commercial failure in Japan, despite its success abroad. Trigger has yet to produce a sequel for Kill la Kill or Little Witch Academia, two of its most successful series, and they may pass on Kiznaiver shortly.

Kiznaiver Season 2 Release Date

In any situation, you may find a silver lining. Thankfully, the program hasn’t been formally canceled just yet, so there’s that. In and of itself, it is not very much.

The producers and directors of the program still haven’t completely abandoned it. For serious viewers, it may be excellent news. But just because a program is not canceled doesn’t imply it will be renewed. We feel the need to stress this point again. It is what it is; the bosses at Studio Trigger don’t seem to like renewing their programs.

The best-case scenario would be a release in 2024, given all the factors. This is assuming, of course, that the show will be renewed today, which we would want to reiterate is not going to happen.

Kiznaiver Story

The settlement of Sugomori City in Japan is fictitious and set in the future in Kiznaiver. Despite its seemingly ordinary appearance, the city was built to conduct a massive experiment called the Kizna System. This system brings people together through their common physical and mental suffering. Users known as “Kiznaivers” are those who have established networks using the system.

High school student Katsuhira Agata and a couple of his friends are informed by an enigmatic and heartless girl named Noriko Sonozaki that they have been chosen to become Kiznaivers only days before summer vacation begins. They can connect despite their differences in personalities and life experiences by sharing each other’s suffering.

Kiznaiver Cast

Katsuhira Agata Voiced by: Yuki Kaji (Japanese); Rylan Strachan (English)

Voiced by: Yuki Kaji (Japanese); Rylan Strachan (English) Noriko Sonozaki Voiced by: Hibiku Yamamura (Japanese); Natasha Strickey (English)

Voiced by: Hibiku Yamamura (Japanese); Natasha Strickey (English) Chidori Takashiro Voiced by: Yuka Terasaki (Japanese); Caitlynne Medrek (English)

Voiced by: Yuka Terasaki (Japanese); Caitlynne Medrek (English) Hajime Tenga Voiced by: Tomoaki Maeno (Japanese); Lucas Gilbertson (English)

Voiced by: Tomoaki Maeno (Japanese); Lucas Gilbertson (English) Nico Niiyama Voiced by: Misaki Kuno (Japanese); Katrina Salisbury (English)

Voiced by: Misaki Kuno (Japanese); Katrina Salisbury (English) Tsuguhito Yuta Voiced by: Nobunaga Shimazaki (Japanese); Scott Roberts (English)

Voiced by: Nobunaga Shimazaki (Japanese); Scott Roberts (English) Honoka Maki Voiced by: Rina Satō (Japanese); Lori Bachynski (English)

Voiced by: Rina Satō (Japanese); Lori Bachynski (English) Yoshiharu Hisomu Voiced by: Kōtarō Nishiyama (Japanese); Hans Wackershauser (English)

Voiced by: Kōtarō Nishiyama (Japanese); Hans Wackershauser (English) Kazunao Yamada Voiced by: Junichi Suwabe (Japanese); Michael Adamthwaite (English)

Voiced by: Junichi Suwabe (Japanese); Michael Adamthwaite (English) Mutsumi Urushibara Voiced by: Mie Sonozaki (Japanese); Jennifer Cameron (English)

Where to watch Kiznaiver?

Viewers who have subscribed to Crunchyroll may watch the anime whenever they want.