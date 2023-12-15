For All Mankind Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything We Know Far

The space drama on Apple TV+ is about to move forward again. With new cast members, Season 4 of For All Mankind is getting closer to being released. The third season of the popular space drama on Apple TV+ ended with another action-packed, jaw-dropping episode that jumped to 2003.

For All Mankind’s fourth season will proceed with the epic story that started with a debate about whether Russia or America will get to the moon first. It’s about the space race and the two Cold War enemies who made it harder to settle on the Moon and other places.

Moving on to season 4, we know that For All Mankind Season 4 will not come out in October 2022.

For All Mankind Season 4 Release Date

The fourth season of For All Mankind debuted on November 10, 2023, and will air weekly until January 12, 2024.

The drama’s first season came out on November 1, 2019. It has ten episodes, and each one lasts about an hour and a half. On December 20, 2019, the last episode came out.

Nearly a year after Season 1, the creators came up with Season 2, which came out on February 19, 2021. It had ten episodes, just like Season 1. It felt more like Season 2 than anything else. On April 23, 2021, the last episode of Season 2 was shown.

On June 10, 2022, the third season came out.

For All Mankind Season 4 Cast

Season 4 of For All Mankind saw the return of Joel Kinnaman, Wrenn Schmidt, and the rest of the ensemble, although Jodi Balfour’s part was significantly diminished.

After making a guest appearance in season 4 to conclude the plot of astronaut-turned-president Ellen Wilson, Balfour—who was previously a series regular—will depart the program.

Cast members for For All Mankind’s fourth season are as follows:

Joel Kinnaman as Edward “Ed” Baldwin

Jodi Balfour as Ellen Wilson

Wrenn Schmidt as Margo Madison

Krys Marshall as Danielle Poole

Edi Gathegi as Dev Ayesa

Daniel Stern as Eli Hobson

Tyner Rushing as Samantha

Cynthy Wu as Kelly Baldwin

Casey W Johnson as Danny Stevens

Coral Peña as Aleida Rosales

Dimiter Marinov as Iyla

Salvador Chacón as Gerardo

Svetlana Efremova as Irina Morozova

Toby Kebbell as Miles

Maria Mashkova as Svetlana

For All Mankind Plot Summary

Season 1

At the beginning of the story, NASA is in trouble because they just found out that the Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov was the first person to land on the moon in 1969. Astronaut Edwards, also known as “Ed,” was on the Apollo 10 mission. He was angry that NASA didn’t land on the moon, and he let everyone know about it. The Apollo 11 spacecraft seemed to crash land on the moon, and Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin made contact with the moon. In the end, they wanted to build a base on the moon, but political problems slowed things down. The whole series is about how the Soviets and NASA compete to show who is better.

Season 2

Ten years after the first crisis, the story starts in 1983. Technology has grown, and new things are happening quickly in space. The Cold War is at its worst, and the tension and pressure between the US and the USSR are only getting worse. When things get worse, the Department of Defense decides to move Mission Control to ease the tension, but soon they are on the verge of starting a nuclear war.

Season 3

The story takes place in 1992, which is ten years after what happened in Season 2. This time, the USSR and the Soviets fought over Mars, the “Red Planet.” But this time, the Soviets and the USSR are new players who bring more risk. This time, the loyalty and trust of a lot of people are put to the test.

For All Mankind Season 4 Plot

Terrorists attacked NASA headquarters after Season 3, unfortunately killing off numerous important figures. Keeping with the show’s history of large-time leaps, season 4 will pick up thirty years after the events of season 3, eight years after the ending, in the year 2000.

For All Mankind stays faithful to its season 1 origins, offering realistic space action mixed with a deep story despite the enormous time shift.

Because of this change, the actors may play different eras of their characters. The fourth season of For All Mankind will take place at a time when the Martian colony of Happy Valley is flourishing. Its inhabitants are mining asteroids for resources that will power future technology on Mars and Earth.

But when tensions rose inside the foreign base, the cooperative endeavors that the residents of the community had laboriously accomplished were threatened.

For All Mankind Season 4 Trailer

The fourth season of For All Mankind will launch on November 10 and consist of ten episodes, with each episode airing weekly until January 12, 2024.

This new teaser gives us a good look at the show. The fact that the next season will pick up eight years after the 1995 season 3 conclusion is, for example, confirmed once again. In the meantime, Happy Valley has become a tranquil colony, but unexpected events hinted at in the teaser may cause Mars and Earth societies to crumble.

The next season’s cast is also shown in the teaser. Returning cast members for For All Mankind include Kinnaman, Schmidt, Krys Marshall (as Danielle Poole), Edi Gathegi (as Dev Ayesa), Cynthy Wu (as Kelly Baldwin), and Coral Peña (as Aleida Rosales).

Where can I watch For All Mankind Season 4?

When season 4 of For All Mankind comes out, you’ll be able to stream it on Apple TV Plus.