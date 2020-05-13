Entertainment

‘The Sopranos’ creator David Chase wrote a  coronavirus-themed scene and fans are loving it

May 13, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
The Sopranos
The Sopranos
Share it:

The Sopranos’ creator David Chase wrote a  coronavirus-themed scene and fans are loving it

Introduction

They say a writer within you neither gets old nor dies. The creator of Sopranos, David Chase proved the same when he wrote a scene based on the current situation. It has been almost 10 years now that he wrote for the famous Sopranos and this time he is back with some fun-filled dialogue on Coronavirus situation. The scene portrays the fact that the life of every single individual has changed within the last few months due to the pandemic. No one has actually been spared.

Cast

Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripia have been seen in the scene and it was aired on Podcast and they called it ‘Talking Sopranos’. According to the actors, David wanted to bring back some laugh and enjoyment in the otherwise dull and not so active lives of everyone worldwide.83 minute scene and it had all the elements to laugh out the reality nowadays. Imperioli also mentioned that due to the things being bad at the moment, David has bought humor back.

READ:  NBA 2k20 player rating: where warriors rank just before the game's release

Secret revealed

David has bought some famous characters back in his podcast-alive or dead including Bobby Bacal, Livia Soprano, Paulie Walnuts, Meadow Soprano, and many more, and each one of them referring to the virus in their own style. The mob theme-based series,  The Soprano that won the hearts of millions of viewers worldwide for 6 seasons seems to be back with a twist. Some call it Sopranos rebooted!

For all those who have watched the original Sopranos and for those who missed it, here is a chance to get a glimpse if original with a twist. Grab your seats and get ready to laugh our hearts out. Those are actually 83 minutes of much-needed fun nowadays.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.