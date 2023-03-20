Kakegurui Release Date, Cast, Plot, What to Expect

Kakegurui is a Japanese anime series that was adapted from the manga written by Homura Kawamoto and illustrated by Naomura Homura.

The anime series is animated by MAPPA studios.

The first season aired in July and ended in September. The final episode of the second season, Kakeguruixx, aired on March 31, 2019.

Backstory

It follows the story of students at Hyakkou Private Academy that judges the students based not on their educational and academic skills or their performance in sports but the basis of their gambling skills.

Yumeko Jabami is a new transfer student who showcases compulsive and aberrant behavior when it comes to gambling.

It excites her to the maximum when risk is involved in her life, and gambling does just that.

Gambling plays a vital role in all students’ lives as it determines the status of a person in the school.

It teaches the lessons between risk and reward and how one can change their fate overnight, whether it be rising to the top or falling down the pit.

They are serious about gambling to build the foundation of their leadership and societal hierarchy at the school amongst all the students.

The last season was aired in 2019, so the fans are desperately waiting for the third season.

Kakegurui is the third most famous work of MAPPA, only after Attack on Titan and Jujutsu Kaisen.

Where to Read/ Watch Kakegurui?

There are currently 12 volumes of Kakegurui that are available in the English language, with volume 13 scheduled to be aired on June 8th,2021, after numerous delays.

Kakegurui has spin-off manga as well.

The first one is known as Kakegurui Twin, starring Mary Saotome. It takes place a year before the actual events fold.

The second one is known as Kakegurui Midari, which stars Midari Ikishima, but it hasn’t been released in English.

Kakegurui anime is currently available for streaming on Netflix in English. It has two seasons with 12 episodes in each season.

There is also a live-action version available on Netflix with English subtitles.

Production

The production was delayed due to the global pandemic, COVID-19.

So, let us address the elephant in the room, that is, whether or not the third season is coming back?

The last episode was aired in 2019, and we are already in 2022. There has been a gap of 2 years since it last aired.

The third season was supposed to be telecasted in 2021, but as we all know, it did not happen.

The organizations- Netflix and MAPPA, have made no official comments.

We can only theorize about what could have happened to the show. But we are aware that the show has not been canceled.

As stated earlier, Kakegurui was adapted from a manga that hasn’t entirely ended yet.

It is a psychological thriller manga with 14 volumes and 86 chapters.

Kakegurui Season 3 Release Date

The release date of Kakegurui Season 3 has not been declared yet. We can only expect the date to be near 2023 if it is announced.

There are chances that it might get released on Netflix as it always has.

Kakegurui Season 2 Review

Kakegurui season 2 got good reviews from critics and viewers. If the third season is announced, it might also get up-to-the-mark reviews.

Kakegurui cast:

S.NO. CHARACTER JAPANESE VOICE ACTOR ENGLISH VOICE ACTOR 1. Yumeko Jabami Minami Hamabe Erika Harlacher 2. Ryota Suzui Mahiro Takasugi Griffin Burns 3. Mary Saotome Aoi Morikawa Kira Buckland 4. Nanami Tsubomi Kiyo Matsumoto Christine Marie Cabanos 5. Midari Ikishima Miki Yanagi Sarah Williams 6. Yumemi Yumemite Sayuri Matsumura Faye Mata 7. Sakaya Igarashi Yurika Nakamura Erica Lindbeck 8. Itsuki Sumeragi Ruka Matsuda Erica Mendez 9. Yuriko Nishinotouin Natsumi Okamoto Christina Vee 10. Kaede Manyuda Taishi Nakagawa Chris Niosi 11. Jun Kiwatari Yuma Yamoto Austin Lee Matthews 12. Runa Yomotsuki Natsume Mito Kayli Mills 13. Kirari Momobami Elaiza Ikeda Michelle Ruff 14. Ririka Momobami Ikeda Michelle Ruff

Trivia relating to Kakegurui

Yumeko’s surname Jabami translates to many meanings. It can be translated to snake/serpent or hard drinker and to eat, drink or receive a blow.

Both of these meanings add up to snake eaters. Yumeko translates to dream child.

In the manga, it is revealed that Yumeko lives alone. Her parents have passed away. Nevertheless, she has an older sister who is currently hospitalized. Midari Ikishima seems to love animals and is considered “super sweet” in a relationship. The manga has sold over a whopping 4 million copies. Debt slavery is very prominent throughout the anime. Rei is genderfluid, meaning she can switch personalities between masculine and feminine. The cross in KakeguruiXX plays a significant role. The Batsu is the Japanese name for the symbol x, which means wrong. The actress who plays Yumemi is a real-life idol, just like her character. Sumika always gambles fairly, unlike the majority of the characters in the series. Erimi is the only student who does not follow the uniform in the school. In fact, she is seen wearing gothic Lolita-type clothing.

FAQs

Did Netflix cancel Kakegurui?

There is no news on the renewal of the anime from Netflix or MAPPA. But it is speculated to be announced or aired towards the end of 2023.

Is Kakegurui rated 15+?

Yes, the show is advised for people above the age of 15 due to severe threats and sexualized behavior of the show.

Kids below this age are not advised to watch the show because of its gore behavior.

What genre is Kakegurui?

Kakegurui translates to Compulsive Gambler and is a psychological thriller.

It shows how students can show compulsive behavior toward gambling and tackle different situations.

Where can I watch Kakegurui?

Kakegurui can be streamed on platforms like Crunchyroll and Netflix.

Conclusion

We can not say for sure if the anime has been released recently or not.

But one thing we can say for sure is that Kakegurui will return, considering its fanbase worldwide, and people would love to watch the trickery with the deceiving and falsifying nature of the characters and who wins the ultimate gambling crown.