release date, cast, trailer and everything we know about the Netflix series

After a season 4 that has given much more talk than the other three previous (things to get into all the sauce of Charles and Diana of Wales), Netflix’s most prestigious series, ‘The Crown’, prepares to perform season 5 (and penultimate) of the award-winning period drama.

A season 5 with upcoming filming, renewed cast and an exploration of another decade upheaval for Elizabeth II and the British royal family under the wonderful pen Peter Morgan. So let’s go over everything that is known about these new episodes.

The cast

Like every two seasons, it’s time to renew the cast. Despite not being announced at all (and, in fact, it has been insistently rumored that Andrew Scott could be Tony Blair), we already know who will be the actors of the most important roles.

For now, we know that Imelda Staunton will be the new face of Elizabeth II of England while Jonathan pryce will be her husband, the recently deceased Duke of Edinburgh; Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana of Wales, Dominic West will play Charles of England and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret. It has not transpired, who will play other members of the royal family and related people (such as Camilla Parker).

Jonathan Pryce will play Prince Philip in the final two seasons of The Crown (Seasons 5 and 6), alongside Imelda Staunton and Lesley Manville. pic.twitter.com/zI7NotOfc4 — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) August 13, 2020

The history

True to the tradition of going from decade to decade, ‘The Crown’ season 5 will delve into the tumultuous’ 90s. That includes the infamous “dose horribilis” 1992 in which several scandals occurred including the divorce of Princess Anne, the publication of the incendiary book ‘Diana: Her True Story’ or the literal burning of Windsor Castle, among others.

This season would begin around 1990 and if it covers the entire decade we would see the government of John Major with the approval of the law that obliges the British monarchy to pay taxes, the Gulf War, the decline in Margarita’s health, the succession of separations and divorces in the Royal family, including that of Carlos and Diana, and the tragic accident which ended the life of the princess in 1997.

The filming

As Variety advances, the idea of ​​Sony and Left Bank is to start filming next July in the United Kingdom, since it is expected that by then the country is in the process of recovery (or, what is the same, in the process of “new normal”) and without national confinements. Still, the plan is to roll under strict COVID-19 protocols.

The release date

There is no release date for this season 5, and it will depend on whether the production times are as planned. The usual thing so far is that every two seasons there is a year off, so if they follow the trend, we would have to wait until the end of 2022 to see these new episodes.

Trailer and first images

We still do not have first images of season 5 of ‘The Crown’. We hope that, depending on the series goes into production, we can enjoy some of the images.