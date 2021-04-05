Dragon Ball Super: the anime has been on hiatus for longer than the entire duration of the broadcast

Sooner or later Dragon Ball Super will return to the small screen. To say it are not only the countless rumors and the financial data of TOEI Animation that continue to fuel the discussions on the franchise, but also the manga itself that has been continuing the events of Goku and Vegeta for years after the end of the Tournament of Power.

Just a few weeks ago the Dragon Ball Super anime celebrated its third anniversary since the debut of the last episode, or when Goku and his friends greeted the audience before going into a break from the small screen. Many do not know, however, that with the arrival of 2021 the series has passed another unfortunate event.

In fact, DB Super went on the air starting in July 2015 and then ending in 2018 after 2 years and 8 months of broadcast. Since then, the anime has gone on hiatus and currently the hiatus has exceeded the entire duration of the broadcast with its 3 years of inactivity, expected to increase until TOEI Animation decides to dissolve the reservations about the future of the franchise. In this regard, some rumors link the debut of Dragon Ball Super 2 at the end of Digimon Adventure 2020, or in the month of July, the same window in which the anime first came out.

We just have to wait for the next few weeks to know the next news on the anime, in the hope that our heroes will return to fight for the salvation of the universe as soon as possible. And you, on the other hand, had you realized the time that has passed since the end of the television series? Let us know with a comment below.