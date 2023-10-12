Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 238 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Regarding Sukuna’s reincarnation, Jujutsu Kaisen left the admirers dumbfounded and anxious. Now that the fiercest sorcerer, Satoru Gojo, has died, the villain’s defeat appears even more unattainable.

There are currently no spoilers available for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238. As a result of Ryomen Sukuna’s response to Hajime Kashimo’s obvious strength in the previous section, it is anticipated that the two will engage in a full-scale battle in the next issue.

Jujutsu Kaisen is presently in its most critical phase, as the murder of the most powerful sorcerer still alive eliminates the best chance of defeating Sukuna. Even though Gojo no longer exists, the King in Curses is more powerful than ever.

Now, the title of the combat is “battle against the strongest” rather than “battle of the strongest.” Kashimo enters the battlefield upon Gojo’s death.

The God of Lightning is indifferent to his own demise and seeks only recognition for his prowess.

On both platforms, however, Gojo was the one who suffered the most. While he was imprisoned in the Prison Realm in the cartoon adaptation, his fate with the manga was significantly worse.

However, the conflict against the most powerful curse has not yet been over. Gojo’s closest friends, colleagues, and pupils are all prepared to defeat Sukuna for the sake of humanity and, above all, for Gojo.

According to Sportskeeda, the anticipated conflict between Sukuna along with Hajime Kashimo takes an unexpected turn in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 238.

The professional release has been set for Monday, October 9, 2023, in issue forty-five of Shunen Jump.

Prior to the prior chapter, Sukuna had killed Gojo. This is significant, as Kashimo’s sole purpose in the series has become to justify Sukuna.

After Maharaga was able to further adapt to Limitless by modifying his curse energy and cutting ability, Sukuna was able to replicate this for his own cutting ability, effectively severing reality and Gojo.

However, soon after that, Kashimo began to attack Sukuna, as he had previously stated he would if Gojo were to lose.

Since March 5, 2018, Gege Akutami has been the creator and illustrator about the Japanese manga series Jujutsu Kaisen, which is published weekly in Weekly Shonen Jump by Shueisha.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 238 Release Date

The eagerly anticipated release date of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 238 on October 8, 2023 has finally been announced.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 238 Plot

In Chapter 237 of Jujutsu Kaisen, titled “The Battle of Shinjuku, Part 14,” the tale unfolds with the opening scene of Hajime Kashimo, who enters the fight against Sukuna following Gojo Satoru’s violent assassination.

In addition to the advent of Kashimo, another enigmatic individual appears on the battlefield.

Uraume is presently perched atop an icy boulder, intending to hand over the cursed weapon Yorozu conferred upon Sukuna to Sukuna as both a token of his victory and for a much greater cause.

Once Uraume surrenders the cursed instrument, Hakari appears to immediately engage in battle with Uraume.

This conclusion is based on Hakari’s promise to an unnamed individual to assure Uraume’s demise.

Hakari is effective in luring Uraume into his personal supernatural domain. The story then switches to Kashimo and Sukuna’s confrontation.

Kashimo gets the initiative by initiating an electrified assault on the Nyoi staff as the battle commences.

Kashimo strikes Sukuna with his cursed technique, ‘Mythical Beast Amber,’ and delivers a blow to his face.

In addition, he is safeguarded by a curse in the form for armor, which grants him the ability to repel all cursed technique.

Nonetheless, if Kashimo effectively employs his cursed technique, his body will be destroyed.

The chapter concludes with Sukuna reverting to his original form, which includes four pupils and four limbs.

Hakari activates the expansion of his domain because their Curse Technique automatically activates his domain.

Uraume is seen utilizing his CT Ice Development, and I believe this is the very first time it has been confirmed that it belongs to Uranium.

It was created to Ten Thousand Binding Vows, as revealed by the narration. This is intriguing for numerous reasons.

If you read these spoilers, you are aware that it states that Yorozu was to blame for Kamatuke; however, within this chapter, there is no mention of Yorozu.

Uraume kept this warm over Sukuna until he returned, as evidenced by the cover image of Sukuna’s True Form.

Regarding this Kamatuke, it mimics the Vajra in relation to Kashimo, and it resembles the potent Lightning God weapon Sukuna is wielding.