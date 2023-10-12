Money Heist Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and More Details

One of Netflix’s biggest hits in recent years is Money Heist, also known as La Casa de Papel. The Spanish series was a worldwide hit thanks to its exciting heists, surprising story twists, and likable protagonists. Parts 1 and 2 of the show aired in 2017, while the last episode aired in 2021. The issue this raises is, will Season 6 of Money Heist be released at some point?

If you’ve seen Part 5, you know that the Bank of Spain theft may have been their last. However, given the success of Money Heist, some may assume that a sixth installment is planned. Perhaps they are anticipating that the authors will come up with some innovative ideas for the professor to implement. Or is it more probable that the show will be abandoned permanently? Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming sixth season of Money Heist.

Money Heist Season 6 Renewal Status

On December 3, 2021, Netflix released Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2, leaving viewers to wonder if there would be a sixth season. The cancellation of Money Heist after Season 5 was confirmed in July of 2020. The teaser for the second disc of Season 5 of Money Heist made this clear as well, with the lines “The world’s greatest heist comes to an end” intercut with suspenseful moments from the show.

Money Heist Season 6 Release Date

Due to the conclusion of the series after Part 5, there will be no Money Heist Season 6. As a result of the worldwide success of Money Heist, Netflix has decided to release a total of five episodes between now and December 2021. The fifth installment, which was confirmed to be the series finale, neatly wrapped up the show’s plot. There have been no plans to bring back the original series for a sixth season since then.

Money Heist Story

The story takes place in Madrid, where an unnamed “Professor” enlists the help of eight persons (using city names as their identities) to steal €984 million from the Royal Mint of Spain. The group wants to stay inside the Mint for 11 days to print the money while dealing with special police troops after seizing 67 hostages. They are eventually coaxed out of hiding and plan a second robbery, this time at the Bank of Spain, where they hope to make off with gold while again dealing with hostages and police forces.

Money Heist Cast

Úrsula Corberó as Silene Oliveira(Tokyo)

Álvaro Morte as Sergio Marquina (The Professor) / Salvador “Salva” Martín

Itziar Ituño as Raquel Murillo (Lisbon)

Pedro Alonso as Andrés de Fonollosa (Berlin)

Paco Tous as Agustín Ramos (Moscow)

Alba Flores as Ágata Jiménez (Nairobi)

Miguel Herrán as Aníbal Cortés (Rio)

Jaime Lorente as Ricardo / Daniel Ramos (Denver)

Esther Acebo as Mónica Gaztambide (Stockholm)

Enrique Arce as Arturo Román

María Pedraza as Alison Parker

Darko Perić as Mirko Dragic (Helsinki)

Kiti Mánver as Mariví Fuentes

Hovik Keuchkerian as Santiago Lopez

Luka Peroš as Jakov

Belén Cuesta as Julia Martine

Fernando Cayo as Colonel Luis Tamayo

Rodrigo de la Serna as Martín Berrote

Najwa Nimri as Alicia Sierra

Roberto García Ruiz as Dimitri Mostovói / Radko Dragić

Fernando Soto as Ángel Rubi

Juan Fernández as Colonel Alfonso Prieto

Anna Gras as Mercedes Colmenar

Fran Morcillo as Pablo Ruiz

Clara Alvarado as Ariadna Cascales

Mario de la Rosa as Suárez: the chief of the Grupo Especial de Operaciones

Miquel García Borda as Alberto Vicuña

Money Heist Season 5 Part 2 Recap

Part 2 of Season 5 of Money Heist has the Professor, still on the run and following Sierra, aiding her in a daring escape. Meanwhile, the gang has begun pumping the gold out of the Bank of Spain, possibly indicating the conclusion of the heist. A phony police raid was staged to steal the gold from the bank, and the bombs were defused in the background without the team knowing it.

The bank thieves were quickly put down by the Special Forces assault. The professor eventually turns himself in to the authorities, but not before ordering his remaining team to look for the looted gold and provide false information to the authorities. Tatiana, Berlin’s ex-wife, and Rafael, his son, were exposed as the thieves behind the theft of the 90-ton treasure.

Tamayo is so eager to find the gold that he makes a deal with the robbers: reveal the location and start a new life, or remain silent and spend the rest of his days in prison. Videos of the Royal Bank’s rescue of gold from a flooded vault are shown across the world, which has a profound effect on the stock market.

The situation forces the professor to offer a compromise: return the gold in exchange for the hostages’ freedom. Tamayo follows the professor’s rules after discovering that the bars are only brass that have been coated gold. Tamayo declares the robbery squad dead because he knows that admitting the bars are false would be disastrous for Spain’s economy. As a result, the Spanish economy is revived and the gang is able to start again with their stolen wealth.

Money Heist Season 6 Plot

We can only speculate about what may have happened in Season 6 of Money Heist now that the series is concluded. The Professor, for instance, would round up the rest of the team for an even more extensive robbery. After everything they’ve been through, it would make more sense for them to settle down and live a normal life as the last season ended.

Meanwhile, the protagonist’s early years before the Royal Mint of Spain heist will be explored in Money Heist: Berlin. Even if flashbacks from earlier seasons gave us a glimpse into Berlin’s background, the prequel will hopefully offer us a fuller picture of his life and allow us to spend more time with the multifaceted character we’ve come to know and love.

Money Heist: Will there be a spin-off?

The Money Heist TV show will spawn a new series called Berlin, and it will be a spinoff. While the premiere date of ‘Berlin’ has not yet been set, the show’s makers have confirmed that it will premiere in 2023.

Although the heist by La Casa de Papel has been finished, the exciting story continues. Spinoff film ‘Berlin’ from the original ‘Money Heist’ explores the past of the monster mastermind Berlin (Pedro Alonso) before he joined forces with Tokyo, the Professor, and the rest of the gang to pull off the largest heist in Spanish and global history.