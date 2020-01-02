 James Gunn refused to carry out a project related to Superman

Share it:

Director James gunn It leaves us once again an interesting headline in your Instagram questions and answers. This time it happened when asked about the information from the beginning of 2019 where they said they offered him a Superman movie. The director has revealed that there is some truth in that information, pointing out that really what they offered him was to make "a kind of Superman movie", without being very clear what he means when speaking in those terms, but it does make it clear that it was not a sequel at all "The Man of Steel":

As reported many times, DC offered me any movie I wanted to make, including a kind of Superman movie (not specifically The Man of Steel 2 as I've seen it said). I chose ‘The Suicide Squad’ Because it is one of my favorite properties in the world. It is the story I wanted to tell more than any other.

Gunn, as we see, again emphasizes that they gave him absolute freedom of choice, something he always says when asked, and for reasons of taste, he clearly opted for the Suicide Squad movie.

The question that arises as a result of all this is to know exactly what Superman project was, because we do not know if it was a new Superman movie, bypassing the previous ones, or if perhaps some other type of Team-Up, as already We saw in "Batman v Superman", and more importantly, the question of whether the project is still alive in some way.