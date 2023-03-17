Mini Toji Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Fans of anime all over the world are looking for Season 2 of Mini Toji. The comedic anime Mini Toji, which is premised on the Toji no Miko idea, has characters from the anime series and smartphone game Toji no Miko: Kizamishi Issen no Tomoshibi.

The exhibition was shown from January to March of 2019. It was directed by Yuu Nobuta, made by Project No.9, scored by Aoi Akashiro, and the character designs were made by Hiromi Ogata. The series was put up on Crunchyroll under the name Katana Maidens: Mini Toji.

The manga adaptation by Sakae Saito began as a serial in the December 2017 issue of Kadokawa Shoten’s Monthly Shonen Ace, which came out on October 26. A February 2019 declaration said that the manga would end on March 26, 2019.

Mini Toji, a new anime TV show with small versions of the show’s characters as well as the smartphone game Toji no Miko: Kizamishi Issen neither Tomoshibi, aired on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, and MBS from January 12 to March 16, 2019.

Project No. 9 made the animation for the show, which was run by Yuu Nobuta. The script was written by Aoi Akashiro, and Hiromi Ogata designed the characters.

Roles played by the main cast were played again. Kaede Hondo and Himika Akaneya wrote the opening song under the names of the characters “Kono Bangumi has been Ura Sakaki Kun-Tachi neither Teiky de Okuri Itashimasu “. The series was made up of 11 episodes.

In his review, Martin gave a whole anime show a B. Even though many parts of the plot don’t work, at least it ends on a good note, giving all who didn’t like the beginning but were still determined to finish something to glance forward to.

Mini Toji Season 2 Release date

As was already said, Mini Toji season 2 must be based on Toji no Miko season 2. The series is often shown on TV and on the internet. Last year, there were a few OVA occurrences that could be watched.

But as of right now, there is no official announcement on whether the anime will be cancelled or kept going. But there were rumours that Genco would not make the next season and that Project NO 9 would.

With two new projects coming out this year, the studio has a lot on its plate. With this busy schedule, I don’t think the task is going to finish this year.

So, Season 2 of Mini Toji won’t be out for more than a year. If I had to guess, the anime would probably come out in the second half of 2023. Keep an eye out for news about the release time as soon we can find it.

Mini Toji Season 2 Cast

Season 2 of Mini Toji could feature the identical voices as Season 1. Meet the people who give our favourite characters their voices:

Kanami Eto is played by Kaede Hondo (in Japanese) and Sarah Wiedenheft (in English).

Jeannie Tirado (English) and Saori Onishi (Japanese) as Hiyori Jujo

Mai Yanase was played by Azumi Waki (Japanese) and Bryn Apprill (English).

Hina Kino (Japanese) and Apphia Yu (English) as Sayaka Itomi

Risae Matsuda (Japanese) and Lara Woodhull (English) as Kaoru Mashiko

Alexis Tipton, who is English, and Eri Suzuki, who is Japanese, played Ellen Kohagura.

There are a lot more characters, and their voices are done by both Japanese as well as English voice actors.

Mini Toji Season 2 Trailer

Mini Toji: Season 2 Plot

The story is about a group of sword-wielding holiest maidens named Toji. They go to college while practising their killing skills and collaborate with others inside the police department to train mysterious, hostile beings called aradama.

The Toji women can go to one of five schools all over the country, and the authorities have granted people permission to don swords as well as hold public office.

When they aren’t working or using their swords or other skills to protect as well as fight for the people, the girls go over to school.

In the spring, five schools send their best Toji students to compete.

When the tournament ends unexpectedly early in the series, it sets off a war between different Toji and Aradama groups with many sides. Its mysterious beginnings, which go back to the conclusion of World War II, have been slowly coming to light.

In way of comparison to Toji no Miko, that was full of action and suspense, Mini Toji was a funny look at their everyday lives.

The next weather of Mini Toji won’t have much in common with Toji neither Miko’s Mini Toji Season 2, and yet funny new protagonists might be added.

There are 10 episodes of this drama anime series. The first episode, “Special Training,” shows that since Kanami and the others beat Yukari Origami, they have gotten a lot of attention and have been watched by Moruya.

Tomorrow is Kanami’s birthday, so in the next episode, Mihono, Hiyori, as well as Mai go out to find the perfect gift for her.

Evening Cherry Blossoms, the third episode, shows Yukari Origami and the other four members of Elite Guard taking a short break to enjoy the flowers.

Inside the fourth episode of Getting Alone, Kiyoka asks Kofuki for help choosing an outfit. She had planned to give Kofuki pudding as a reward, but the pudding is gone.

In the latest season, “Big Sister,” Mai watches over Sayaka from morning to night. One day, Information will be treated tries to leave Mai’s side when she has to go to the lab.

Yume Tsubakuro is scheduled to become the new Elite Guard in the following episode, but she doesn’t show up. Maki as well as Suzuka go looking for her.

On the following episode of Horizon Alliance, Kiyoka and Hiyori are having a great time in the hot springs at a mountain ryokan.

The eighth episode is about Sulking. Mihono as well as others try to make a beach resort a relaxing place for Kaoru to be in so that she can feel better.

Festival Shows, the next episode, “Mihono along with the other members of a investigation squad are told to run a food stand at the festival.

In the season’s last episode, “Fireworks,” the girls’ fun at the summer festival is about to end, and each Toji will have to go her own way.