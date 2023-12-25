I’ve Been Killing Slimes For 300 Years Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

“Slime Taoshite 300-nen, Shiranai Uchi ni Level Max ni Nattemashita” (I’ve Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level) is an anime series that combines fantasy with slice-of-life and comedy.

It is based on the popular Japanese light novel series of the same name, which was written by Kisetsu Morita and illustrated by Benio. The protagonist, Aizawa Azusa, is a Japanese workaholic who, after her untimely death at the age of 27, is reborn as an immortal witch in a parallel universe by a compassionate goddess.

For three hundred years, Azusa has lived in the mountains, where she hunts slime and makes potions—two of the most simple things she can think of. After a lengthy period of eliminating slime, she visits the adventurer’s guild and learns that she has risen to the position of the most powerful adventurer on the planet.

Various monsters of all kinds come there to test her strength as word gets out. They all end up becoming her classmates, friends, or even relatives after she beats them all. Just lately, the first season of “Slime Taoshite 300-nen” finished broadcasting. We have all the information you need to determine whether the anime will return for a second season.

I’ve Been Killing Slimes For 300 Years Season 2 Release Date

For those who have been following the Witch of the Highlands, this is fantastic news. Producers of “I’ve Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years” have announced that the program will return for a second season, as reported by Crunchyroll.

The official series Twitter account commemorated the occasion by sharing news and a picture. Due to the lack of a specific release date in the announcement, Japanese viewers may have to wait a while to see the second season.

I’ve Been Killing Slimes For 300 Years Story

Azusa dies from overwork after enduring a difficult life as an office worker. She undertakes to live each day to the fullest, without worry or worry of age, after being reborn as an immortal witch on a different planet.

Slimes are her bread and butter since they are easy prey. However, her formerly low-key existence is now untenable due to her immense strength, which she acquired over millennia of doing this menial task.

I’ve Been Killing Slimes For 300 Years Cast

Azusa Aizawa Voiced by: Aoi Yūki (Japanese); Skyler Davenport (English)

Voiced by: Aoi Yūki (Japanese); Skyler Davenport (English) Laika Voiced by: Kaede Hondo (Japanese); Rachelle Heger (English)

Voiced by: Kaede Hondo (Japanese); Rachelle Heger (English) Falfa Voiced by: Sayaka Senbongi (Japanese); Lizzie Freeman (English)

Voiced by: Sayaka Senbongi (Japanese); Lizzie Freeman (English) Shalsha Voiced by: Minami Tanaka (Japanese); Suzie Yeung (English)

Voiced by: Minami Tanaka (Japanese); Suzie Yeung (English) Halkara Voiced by: Sayaka Harada (Japanese); Xanthe Huynh (English)

Voiced by: Sayaka Harada (Japanese); Xanthe Huynh (English) Beelzebub Voiced by: Manami Numakura (Japanese); Erica Mendez (English)

Voiced by: Manami Numakura (Japanese); Erica Mendez (English) Flatorte Voiced by: Azumi Waki (Japanese); Amber Lee Connors (English)’

Voiced by: Azumi Waki (Japanese); Amber Lee Connors (English)’ Rosalie Voiced by: Riho Sugiyama (Japanese); Anne Yatco (English)

Voiced by: Riho Sugiyama (Japanese); Anne Yatco (English) Fatla Voiced by: Miku Itō (Japanese); Veronica Taylor (English)

Voiced by: Miku Itō (Japanese); Veronica Taylor (English) Vania Voiced by: Ari Ozawa (Japanese); Allegra Clark (English)

Voiced by: Ari Ozawa (Japanese); Allegra Clark (English) Pecora / Provat Pecora Allières Voiced by: Yukari Tamura (Japanese); Corina Boettger (English)

Voiced by: Yukari Tamura (Japanese); Corina Boettger (English) Fighsly / Fighter Slime Voiced by: Ayasa Itō (Japanese); Veronica Taylor (English)

Voiced by: Ayasa Itō (Japanese); Veronica Taylor (English) Eno Voiced by: Hikaru Tono (Japanese); Anairis Quiñones (English)

Voiced by: Hikaru Tono (Japanese); Anairis Quiñones (English) Kuku Voiced by: Kotori Koiwai

Voiced by: Kotori Koiwai Goodly Godly Godness Voiced by: Kikuko Inoue

I’ve Been Killing Slimes For 300 Years Season 2 Plot

Azusa opens a coffee shop in the season one finale, just in time for Flatta’s dance festival. Her whole family is thrilled about the idea, and they get their Highland home ready for the adventure. A large line of people has gathered outside Azusa’s home the next day when she wakes up. The store ends up being quite successful.

In addition to the store crew, Beelzebub, Pecora, Fatla, and Vania all turn-up and engage in the fun. The dancing festival is the next day’s destination for Azusa and her family. In the last scene of the season, Azusa opens the door and asks the person standing there for assistance.

Every single main male character in “Slime Taoshite 300-nen” is female. This is probably going to be the same in season 2 of the anime. A trip to Beelzebub’s mansion might be on the cards for the family.

Falfa and Shalsha will likely start school in the future. The coffee business might reopen down the road. Laika may compete in a martial arts contest to show off her skills. The family may arrange for yet another significant visit, this time to Halkara’s residence.

I’ve Been Killing Slimes For 300 Years Season 2 Trailer

I have reached the pinnacle of my level in 300 years of slime killing. The second season of the anime will premiere soon after the first. The production company is reportedly currently brainstorming ideas for season 2 at this point. The official trailer for Season 2 of I’ve Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level will not be released until then.

Where to watch I’ve Been Killing Slimes For 300 Years?

Several things came to light after reading about things like Maxed Out My Level Season 2 and I’ve Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years. You are on the hunt for a streaming service that will allow you to see the second season. Season 1 may be seen on Crunchyroll. Thus, Crunchyroll is likely to utilize the rights for the forthcoming second season.